Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Law firm partners prefer to work from the office while juniors favour working from home [City A.M.]

The path to law firm partnership just keeps getting longer [Reuters]

Clifford Chance mulls slashing office space as lawyers keeping working from home [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Hussain Chaudhry: Teenagers jailed for killing law student in designer coat robbery [Evening Standard]

Cyberflashers face jail in law change [The Times] (£)

London law firm Lewis Silkin in new Belfast tie-up [The Irish News]

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg, 29, graduates from Harvard Law AND Harvard Business School [Daily Mail]

Young lawyer given devastating diagnosis after being told he was ‘allergic to Australia’ [Mirror]

“You really think top firms are going to accept a candidate with a few months paralegaling here and a bit of legal work there and it adds up to two years??” [Legal Cheek comments]

Legal Cheek virtual student event on Thursday (10 Feb): ‘How to build an international legal career in Ireland — with A&L Goodbody, Arthur Cox, Eversheds Sutherland, Matheson, McCann FitzGerald and BARBRI’ [Apply to attend]