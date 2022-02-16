Revealed: The chambers with the most supportive barristers 2022

Which sets are like second families?

In a profession known for its independent ways of working, a set that “thinks about people and not just profits”, as one junior described theirs, is a hidden gem. Especially given the stresses and strains of Covid-19.

Taking part in Legal Cheek’s Junior Barrister Survey, 600 rookies from over 50 leading sets were asked: ‘How supportive are your colleagues’ on a scale of one to ten — with one being ‘not at all supportive’ and ten being ‘highly supportive’.

From prompt responses in pandemic WhatsApp groups to being just like one big family, below is an alphabetical list of the chambers where you are most likely to find colleagues that will have your back whatever the circumstances.

The following chambers scored an A* for colleague supportiveness:

12 King’s Bench Walk

4 Pump Court

5 Essex Court

7BR

Blackstone Chambers

Cornerstone Barristers

Francis Taylor Building

Gatehouse Chambers

Hailsham Chambers

Littleton Chambers

No5 Chambers

Outer Temple Chambers

Quadrant Chambers

Serjeants’ Inn Chambers

St John’s Chambers

Twenty Essex

Wilberforce Chambers

Rookies also had the opportunity to elaborate on the scores they gave their chambers with a few anonymous comments.

Here are a select few from some of the chambers listed above:

How supportive are your colleagues?

“We are a highly supportive set, one email request for help on a point of law or with choosing an expert will be met by a dozen responses within 5 minutes.”

“I know that I can always ask colleagues (senior or junior) any question (no matter how simple it may be).”

“Members of chambers operate an open door policy, both literally and metaphorically, so that you can almost always find someone to bounce an idea off or to generally lend an ear. If the door is physically closed, then it only takes a knock before they let you in. There is always someone to share problems and concerns with too. It’s a really supportive and friendly place.”

“I am constantly blown away by the immediate help and support available from colleagues at any time of the day.”

“This is a super supportive and collegiate set. The people are delightful.”

“You can approach anyone, of any seniority, and they are always willing to help. In fact, the most senior members in chambers — some of whom are top QCs — could not be more generous with their time whenever asked.”

