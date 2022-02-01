News

Trowers increases London NQ pay to £77.5k

By Rona Ankrah on
21

Rises for firm’s regional rookies too

Trowers & Hamlins has raised the remuneration of its most junior lawyers across all of its UK offices, with newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London now earning £77,500.

The increase from £72,500 equates to an extra £5,000 or 7%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the uplift puts its London NQs ahead of their counterparts at Shoosmiths (£75,000), Gowling WLG (£75,750) and Withers (£77,000).

Trowers has also bumped NQ pay rates across its regional offices — Birmingham, Exeter and Manchester — to £50,000. This equates to an extra £3,000 or roughly 6%.

The firm, which offers around 23 training contracts each year, scored A grades for its quality of work, peer support, partner approachability and work/life balance in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

21 Comments

Lol

Oh you lawyers eating now huh?

(6)(3)

Anonymouse

OMG where can I sign up??? Zone 1 here I come 🍾🍾🍾

(5)(6)

Corrections@legalcheek

I think Gowlings are higher and your list is out of date – remember you posting something on it few months ago 85k maybe. Reject this comment ofc.

(12)(1)

Kirkland wannabe

The Universal credit of NQ salaries

(18)(17)

Anon

Oh dear 50% less than US

(8)(3)

lol

Oh dear, but at least they can see their wife and kids.

(3)(1)

Anon

Any cover for the medical expenses associated with being knocked out by squatters as that poor trainee was subject to by delivering eviction notices?

(31)(0)

Yeesh

Not bad for a gaff like Trowers. 9-5 isn’t it?

(13)(1)

Anon

Factory whistle blows at 5pm. Enough time to scrub the dirt off before Eastenders.

(12)(4)

Eat your vegetables and make sure you put a training contract on your Christmas list

How many of these silly comments that look down on – very good salaries – are from people who actually work in law firms?

The idea of someone ridiculing a 77k starting salary screams ignorance and naivety.

I genuinely think most of them are university students still looking for training contracts.

(58)(4)

Anon

Not quite 77k starting though is it when trainee pay is 40k (the real starting salary). Still respectable but let’s not start calling NQ rates starting when in reality they require SQE and 2 year traineeship.

(8)(12)

NQ is the starting salary for a qualified solicitor.

What does NQ stand for?

The NQ salary is the starting salary for someone who is qualified as a solicitor.

When you consider salaries for most professions, you don’t look at the salary during the training, you look at the salary for the exact job role (I.e. a solicitor).

Regardless, the bottom line is 77k for someone at the start of their career and 22-25 years old is a very good salary compared to most people.

(20)(5)

Anon

Typical lawyer answer. Starting salary simply the amount you get paid when you first start a job. Almost all lawyers start the job as trainees. You don’t say investment banking associate is the starting salary when you enter the profession as an analyst out of uni.

(12)(4)

A lawyers answer on a legal orientated forum?

They’re essentially different positions in a company.

– Trainee solicitor and Corporate (or whatever specialism) Solicitor

– Investment analyst and Investment Associate.

Obviously the salaries are going to be different. The trainee solicitor does not have the same authority, responsibility or workload as a qualified solicitor.

The NQ salary is the starting salary for a qualified solicitor. Thereafter, it will increase annually, as the solicitor gains PQE but the starting salary is from the NQ position.

Regardless, many NQs were trained at different firms and joined on qualification so the trainee salary is a bit redundant and is why legal tabloids focus on NQ positions.

Anon

Earliest you qualify is about 24 btw

(4)(0)

RPC associate

RPC yet again sitting on its hands, pretending like £70k at NQ level is in any way acceptable these days…

(17)(1)

Flat tire on Liverpool Street

You guys do car breakdowns right? Can you send someone out?

(17)(1)

reality

Depends..if you work crazy hours then sorry lol…if not, count your blessings. Or you could just move unless you suck.

(0)(0)

RPC 4PQE

The grim realisation every time my alarm clock goes off in the morning that I earn less than an Ince & Co NQ.

Needless to say I am currently interviewing elsewhere.

(5)(0)

Anon

Same with Pinsent Masons. Laughable.

(3)(0)

k

legal cheek comments is just troll central, take everything here with a pinch of salt.

(1)(2)

