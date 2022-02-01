Trowers increases London NQ pay to £77.5k

Rises for firm’s regional rookies too

Trowers & Hamlins has raised the remuneration of its most junior lawyers across all of its UK offices, with newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London now earning £77,500.

The increase from £72,500 equates to an extra £5,000 or 7%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the uplift puts its London NQs ahead of their counterparts at Shoosmiths (£75,000), Gowling WLG (£75,750) and Withers (£77,000).

Trowers has also bumped NQ pay rates across its regional offices — Birmingham, Exeter and Manchester — to £50,000. This equates to an extra £3,000 or roughly 6%.

The firm, which offers around 23 training contracts each year, scored A grades for its quality of work, peer support, partner approachability and work/life balance in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.