News

Ince boosts junior lawyer pay by over a quarter to £90k

By Thomas Connelly on
22

Offers associates cut of new business in rewards shake-up

Ince has upped the salaries of its London newly qualified (NQ) lawyers by over a quarter.

Salaries for fresh faced associates have moved from £71,000 to £90,000 with immediate effect, the outfit confirmed. This equates to a very sizeable uplift of £19,000 or 27%.

Ince confirmed increases have also taken place across all other associate salary bands.

The firm has rolled out a new “introducer bonus” which sees associates who attract new clients through its doors receive a 10% slice of the fees on each matter relating to that new client. This is on top of the firm’s existing discretionary and hours-based rewards.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows the cash injection puts Ince’s London lot on par with those at Ashurst and Baker McKenzie, and £2k better off than NQs at DLA Piper and Simmons & Simmons.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Ince can confirm that it will be raising starting salaries for newly qualified lawyers as well as introducing a new financial incentive to reward associates who bring in new clients. The increase comes into immediate effect for all Ince’s fee earners in London, and will follow for those in the other UK offices in the coming months.”

They added:

“The revisions reflect the current market dynamic to increase starting salaries. Ince remains committed to attracting and retaining world class talent, both through competitive remuneration and offering compelling career progression opportunities.”

The war to attract and retain the best junior lawyer talent is showing no signs of waning.

Last week Herbert Smith Freehills joined the battle with a new and improved NQ base rate of £105,000, just a day after Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Mishcon de Reya bumped junior salaries to £95,000 and £83,000, respectively.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

22 Comments

Anon

Now that’s how you make a statement!

Reply Report comment
(42)(0)

Top whack phat

Properly phat, especially considering it’s coming from a two-bit bucketshop like Ince Gordon Dadds. You were lucky to get £58k there as an NQ in 2018. Unbelievable.

Reply Report comment
(20)(0)

Pay war enthusiast

Ooh boiii I do love this pay war. Ince is now paying it’s lawyers more than what some MC firms were paying 2years ago. Let the games continue.

Will be interesting to see if the US firm allure will remain so strong if MC/SC start pushing to the 120-30 range in a few years.

Reply Report comment
(25)(0)

Magic Cycle

Agreed- US firms won’t ever raise London wages above NY/US base wages so there will be far more consolidation in the market within the next five years or so.

Reply Report comment
(16)(0)

Uhh

Unless they pick up salaries in the US as well? Which is bound to happen at some point (likely jumpstarted by Cravath or Wachtell), at which point the consolidation in London will start disappearing as well

Reply Report comment
(6)(6)

Ray

That’s how you get people like me to now learn your name and go visit your website haha

Reply Report comment
(34)(2)

A

A

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Golden T*rd Circle Firms

Didn’t they win the ROF Golden T*rd a few years ago?

Reply Report comment
(22)(1)

Hm?

“The firm has rolled out a new “introducer bonus” which sees associates who attract new clients through its doors receive a 10% slice of the fees on each matter relating to that new client.”

That could, for some, be a hugely profitable incentive… I wonder what, if any, limits/stipulations are attached to this – is it for the lifecycle of the client? Capped at £X per annum? Limited to the first Y number of instructions?

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

CMS 2 PQE

Is Ince hiring at the moment…would be quite an uplift and I don’t fancy having cold gruel for Christmas two years in a row.

Reply Report comment
(19)(1)

Lol

Lol at 2pqe shouldn’t you be on 100k at least?

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

Hmm

That’s impressive and you haters were dissing ince not too long ago.

Reply Report comment
(5)(5)

Fffgv

That’s impressive and you haters were dissing ince not too long ago.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Yeaaah boi

Pay warrrrsssss yeahhh boi lawyers gonna milking the psss

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Wow

This is a crazy increase, especially when you consider that they get a 25% bonus when they hit only 1500 hours (from The Lawyer) meaning a NQ would get paid 112,500 :O

Reply Report comment
(14)(2)

Anon

Not bad. Not enough to make me want to work at Ince though

Reply Report comment
(2)(4)

Sigh

I’ll take a TC anywhere at this point loooool

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Lets have some fun

If law firms were football teams, who would be which?

Reply Report comment
(1)(5)

Anon

Top 5 of epl – mc
Man Utd – ince
Real Madrid – Latham
PSG – Kirkland

Reply Report comment
(2)(6)

Fickle

LC before: Ince is a sweatshop lmao
LC after: YESSSSSSSS KING, INCE 4 LIFE

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Topkek

Lmao so true u clever kent

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Average Pay War Enjoyer

The firms that raised NQ salaries by a grand or two from pre-COVID rates are looking like memes now.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories