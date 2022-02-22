Virtual student event on THURSDAY: The non-law dilemma — with Bird & Bird, Dentons and BPP University Law School

Thursday 24 February, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The introduction of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) is shaking up the path to qualification.

The requirement for non-law graduates to complete a law conversion course has been removed as a mandatory requirement under the SQE pathway. However, this doesn’t spell the end of the GDL and similar courses. Many leading law firms have said they want their non-law trainees to have an in-depth knowledge of the foundational law subjects and so they will still need to complete a law conversion course.

So what exactly does this mean for non-law graduates? Legal Cheek is partnering with BPP University Law School on the afternoon of Thursday 24 February for a virtual student event to explore law firms’ recruitment processes for non-law graduates. The event features speakers from Bird & Bird, Dentons and BPP University Law School.

Date: Thursday 24 February 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

During this virtual event, the speakers will also address common concerns often expressed by students from non-law backgrounds. What proportion of non-law QWE trainees will law firms be looking to recruit? What do firms look for in a non-law trainee? Will supervisors and partners be able to tell who didn’t complete a law degree?

The speakers

• Rachel Boyle, early careers officer at Bird & Bird

• Rosie Buckley, early careers recruitment lead at Dentons

• Jonny Hurst, BPP’s Head of Outreach and former City law firm partner

The speakers will also discuss whether or not it is the case that non-law graduates are better suited to some roles rather than others on qualification and answer further questions raised by the audience of aspiring solicitors.

Following the panel discussion, there will be virtual networking with some of the speakers, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner trainees Gin Kynigos and James Wilton, and a selection of BPP non-law graduates who have secured training contracts.

Apply to attend now.