First speakers announced for LegalEdCon 2022

MoJ minister joins SRA education chief and magic circle training experts at Legal Cheek‘s annual in-person conference

The first batch of speakers for Legal Cheek’s LegalEdCon 2022 are unveiled today, as Second Release ticket sales close later this week, on Thursday 31 March at 5pm. Secure your place.

LegalEdCon returns as an in-person event at Kings Place, London on Thursday 12 May. The conference, which is now in its fifth year, will see lawyers join leading academics and high-profile figures from across the legal industry.

The speakers (first batch)

• Lord (David) Wolfson QC, Conservative peer and Minister in the Ministry of Justice

• Maxine Warr, head of education and training at the Solicitors Regulation Authority

• Laura Yeates, head of graduate talent at Clifford Chance and founder of the Sustainable Recruitment Alliance

• Dorothea Bannerman-Bruce, senior learning manager at Linklaters

• Rohan Samrai, future lawyer and Social Welfare Solicitors Qualification Fund scholar

Over the course of the day-long conference, through a series of short talks and panel discussions, the speakers will explore a range of topics at the forefront of legal education and training. Lord Wolfson QC will be delivering the keynote.

After a networking breakfast the conference will commence with sessions focused on opening up the profession to a more diverse field of lawyers, the growing opportunities for solicitor apprentices, environmentally sustainable practices in law firm recruitment and the ongoing role of legal tech.

Following a networking lunch break, we’ll hear about the practical reality of implementing the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) following its roll-out last autumn and first set of SQE1 results released earlier this year. The speakers will also address the knock-on effect of the new SQE framework to legal training, from students through to newly qualified lawyers. There will also be a separate stream devoted to the future of legal education and training for barristers.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with LexisNexis, The College of Legal Practice, The City Law School, Nottingham Law School, Flex Legal and the Sustainable Recruitment Alliance as silver sponsors.

Sales of Second Release tickets close on Thursday 31 March at 5pm. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.