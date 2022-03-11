Junior solicitor to distribute aid in Lebanon

Dispute resolution specialist Sheroze Nadeem on mission to help Syrian and Palestinian refugees

A junior lawyer is heading to Lebanon next month to provide much-needed aid to Syrian and Palestinian refugees — and he’s hoping to raise more funds before he leaves.

Sheroze Nadeem, a Bradford University law graduate who qualified as a solicitor in September 2020, will travel to Lebanon in April to provide food packs and hot meals to impoverished families, widows and orphans.

Nadeem, a dispute resolution specialist at national outfit Forbes Solicitors, hopes to double the £5,500 he has raised so far.

“Lebanon hosts one of the largest populations of Syrian and Palestinian refugees with around two million people crammed into overcrowded and often dangerous camps with no heating, electricity, or running water,” Nadeem told Legal Cheek.

The junior solicitor has previously raised funds for cancer research through a sponsored head shave and participated in a sleep out for the homeless, but now feels “it would be a good time to raise funds for a more global cause for many who are ‘forgotten’”.

Nadeem continues:

“While this is an extremely personal journey, it wouldn’t be possible without the support and generosity of friends, colleagues, family and each donor. We all have a limited time and if we can assist at least one person in a truly positive manner nothing will beat that feeling.”

Anyone wishing to support Nadeem’s fundraising efforts can do so by visiting his JustGiving page.

Earlier this year Legal Cheek reported that a trainee solicitor was preparing to travel to a Syrian refugee camp on the border with Lebanon to provide aid to protect refugees against the harsh winter conditions.