Milbank bumps trainee pay to £62.5k

By Thomas Connelly on
9

Year one rookies now on £57.5k

Milbank has boosted the salaries of its trainee solicitors in London by as much as 15%, Legal Cheek can reveal.

The money move means year one trainees now earn £57,500, a rise of 15% from £50,000, while those a year ahead will receive £62,500, a 14% bump from £55,000. Newly qualified associates currently earn a salary of £158,480.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows the firm’s second year trainees are now among the highest paid in the City, with only a select few US outfits including Akin Gump, Cleary Gottlieb, Davis Polk and Ropes & Gray providing the same five-figure sum.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The highest trainee salary up for grabs is courtesy of Weil Gotshal, with a recently-improved year two rate of £65,000.

Milbank provides around seven UK training contracts each year and chalked up an A for training in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.

Away from the dizzying heights of City law, research released this week by legal recruiter Douglas Scott showed that one fifth of rookie solicitors in the capital were being paid below the Law Society’s suggested minimum salary of £22,794.

Justin

Can anybody confirm what RPC raised NQ rates to?

Can it be?

They’ve finally raised??

DLR Cleaner

Complete Chinese whispers, but also heard this – and heard that it’s pretty decent too.

Jim

Four fiddy and a sixpence. Per week. Per limb. Add it up and come back at me.

RPC Associate

London up to either £80k or £85k depending on practice area. Bristol up to £56k

Anon

US trainee salaries will be at MC NQ levels within a year at this rate

Yi Xhan

why would anyone wanna train at this law firm. it’s literally just finance and more finance. no corporate or contentious practice of note 🙄

Anon

Salary is a joke compared to IB

Frustrated Trainee

When will Latham match?

