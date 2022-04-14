Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
We cannot have a criminal Prime Minister [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Boris Johnson’s Triple-Whammy of Unlawfulness [The Law and Policy Blog]
Why are criminal barristers taking part in an ‘unnecessary and irresponsible strike’? [The Secret Barrister]
Anna Soubry: I wholeheartedly support barrister strikes, I warned Chris Grayling about cuts years ago [iNews]
Reforming the constitution. But are Raab and Braverman willing to reform their own posts? [A Lawyer Writes]
Did the Colston trial go wrong? [Policy Exchange]
Dear Legal Profession – letter from a solicitor apprentice [The Law Society]
Is banning conversion therapy legal? [The Critic]
Matthews case was a futile and expensive mistake [Law Society Gazette]
Silent Middle
The Colston Trial went wrong. The government needs to make sure these types are jailed and that a couple of wokeists on a jury cannot mean these sorts walk free.
Anonnn
I would have more sympathy with you if you could articulate what exactly you meant by ‘these sorts’ and ‘these types’.
Law firms have academic criteria for a reason.