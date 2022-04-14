Round-up

Best of the blogs

By Legal Cheek on
2

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

We cannot have a criminal Prime Minister [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

Boris Johnson’s Triple-Whammy of Unlawfulness [The Law and Policy Blog]

Why are criminal barristers taking part in an ‘unnecessary and irresponsible strike’? [The Secret Barrister]

Anna Soubry: I wholeheartedly support barrister strikes, I warned Chris Grayling about cuts years ago [iNews]

Reforming the constitution. But are Raab and Braverman willing to reform their own posts? [A Lawyer Writes]

Did the Colston trial go wrong? [Policy Exchange]

Dear Legal Profession – letter from a solicitor apprentice [The Law Society]

Is banning conversion therapy legal? [The Critic]

Matthews case was a futile and expensive mistake [Law Society Gazette]

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

2 Comments

Silent Middle

The Colston Trial went wrong. The government needs to make sure these types are jailed and that a couple of wokeists on a jury cannot mean these sorts walk free.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anonnn

I would have more sympathy with you if you could articulate what exactly you meant by ‘these sorts’ and ‘these types’.

Law firms have academic criteria for a reason.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories