SRA abandons prosecution of junior solicitor who lost briefcase

By Thomas Connelly on
17

Regulator drops case against Claire Louise Matthews in light of new medical evidence

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has withdrawn its prosecution of a junior solicitor who left a briefcase containing sensitive client files on a train.

The regulator today confirmed that having reviewed all the evidence in the case against Claire Louise Matthews, including new medical evidence, a re-hearing of the allegations against her would not be in the public interest.

Regular Legal Cheek readers will recall the case of Matthews, who was just a few weeks out of her training contact when, in May 2018, she misplaced the confidential client docs and then “panic-stricken”, lied about it to colleagues.

The ex-Capsticks lawyer came clean 24 hours later, but the disciplinary tribunal sided with the regulator that Matthews had been dishonest. She was struck off after a four-day hearing in April 2020, despite revealing a history of mental health problems.

Matthews subsequently launched a crowdfunding campaign in attempt to overturn what many viewed was harsh a decision. The young lawyer also received support from a crack team of lawyers, all of whom were acting pro bono, after it emerged she had represented herself throughout the original case.

We reported in March 2021 that Matthews had secured a fresh hearing after her legal team “obtained and shared expert medical evidence”.

A little over a year on the SRA today confirmed it had dropped the case against Matthews.

A spokesperson for the regulator said that during the course of the appeal, Matthews produced new expert medical evidence diagnosing conditions relevant to her mental health, which had not been available to the SRA or the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal in the earlier proceedings.

They added that the regulator then obtained its own expert medical evidence diagnosing conditions relevant to Matthews’ mental health and “having then reviewed all of the evidence in the matter, including the new medical evidence, the SRA concluded that, in the very particular circumstances of the case, a re-hearing of the allegations against Ms Matthews would not be in the public interest”.

The spokesperson continued: “Ms Matthews and the SRA agreed to the conditions that would be placed on Ms Matthews’ practising certificate and, on that basis, the SRA obtained the consent of the SDT to withdraw all of the allegations against Ms Matthews, with no order as to costs. The proceedings are therefore now concluded.”

Emma Walker, an associate in Leigh Day’s regulatory and disciplinary team, who acted for Matthews, added:

“Claire’s case is a real example of the value of getting expert input in regulatory investigations and proceedings, from legal and medical professionals. It was disappointing that neither the SRA nor the SDT saw it as their role to identify the need for expert evidence, because that would have been appropriate in this case. Since Claire’s case was heard in the SDT, both the SRA and SDT have published guidance on health issues.”

She continued: “Though this came too late for Claire, it is to be welcomed by the wider profession. It has been a real privilege to advise Claire and I am pleased she has been able to get expert input, which was critical to the outcome in this case.”

Struggling with the stress of work? Contact LawCare via its helpline or live chat

17 Comments

Jj

Correct decision. I hope this young women can start rebuilding her career

Reply Report comment
(123)(4)

Gordon

Why did it take such extreme lengths and so much financial backing to achieve this outcome? What hope is there for the rest of us?

Reply Report comment
(79)(0)

Anonymous

An odd way of getting to the right decision. Her mental health shouldn’t have needed to come into this at all.

The simple fact is that accidentally leaving a briefcase on public transport should not permanently disbar you from working in the profession that you’ve spend thousands of pounds and years of your life to qualify into.

How many hundreds of thousands of pounds has the SRA wasted in pusuing this?

Reply Report comment
(86)(3)

Wult Disnae

It was the lying about it that was the bigger issue. Very disappointed dishonesty does not seem to merit this proceeding further.

Reply Report comment
(8)(11)

James

I bet you’re fun on a night out.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

JW

If you have such a clear opinion on this, then surely you must know that she was not struck off for leaving a briefcase on a train, but for lying about it afterwards.

I’m not saying that was the right decision either, but at least get the facts right. They’re important.

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

Leagle Beagle

To be fair, it was, as it amost always is, the cover-up of the mistake rather than the mistake itself.

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

SRA is a joke

The SRA spent about £55,000 on the first instance trial, so I would guess the total costs came up to around £100,000.

Money well spent, right? /s

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

End the SRA

Great. That’s a start. Now what about all of the other unfair decisions to strike a solicitor off?

Reply Report comment
(32)(1)

ENRON

To End the SRA

Would appear that it was your lack of specificity that got you in bother!

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Edum Skellenami

To err is human.

Lawyers are expected to act like robots nowadays.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Kevin

Wonder if she will ever go back into law.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

4L

Whilst I don’t condone dishonesty, the hyper-fixation by the regulator on this type of mistake coupled with a more relaxed attitude towards others has led to some disordered decisions like the original one here, and a situation in which ANY level of dishonesty, even a bit of a white lie to your boss that you haven’t messed something up (as here), can mean an axe being taken to your entire career. Meanwhile, senior lawyers who have sexually harassed and bullied junior ones, those who have drunk driving offences, and solicitors who have in some cases committed acts of violence, manage to stay on the roll.

This was very much at the minor end of the scale and the disproportionate nature of the punishment was unfair. This junior solicitor didn’t steal anything, didn’t commit fraud, didn’t perjure herself, etc, and fessed up to the mistake she had tried to cover up within 24 hours. It shouldn’t have even made it to a hearing, let alone a striking-off. The general public and the reputation of the profession are not harmed by giving a junior solicitor a serious dressing down and a strong reminder by way of a warning (and from her firm, not the regulator, might suffice) that solicitors are meant to be more honest than the average person. I think most members of the general public would in fact be shocked at someone being kicked out of their entire career on the facts of this story.

Reply Report comment
(31)(1)

Lol

I really don’t care.

Reply Report comment
(0)(4)

Truth Serum

If you are a student or someone looking to work in the legal industry, you should care.

Imagine the overarching authority for the industry being so incompetent and inconsistent in its decision making and rules.

The same theme runs through from the LPC to qualifying and your life as a lawyer, at each step of the way you will be reminded just how bad the SRA actually are.

This might seem like something minor in your eyes but anyone beating a claim against the SRA is a huge step in the right direction.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

lol

cry me a river

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Joe

Sym

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

