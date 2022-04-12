Further speakers unveiled ahead of LegalEdCon 2022

High-profile figures from legal education and training among those to join roster as one month countdown begins

The second batch of speakers for LegalEdCon 2022 have been announced, as the countdown begins for Legal Cheek‘s annual future of legal education and training conference taking place in-person one month today, on Thursday 12 May.

Big Voice London chair and Radcliffe Chambers barrister Steven Barrett, The University of Law director of business development Morette Jackson, and professor and director of learning & teaching at York Law School Scott Slorach will be providing their insight during the day-long conference.

Further adding to the array of perspectives represented at LegalEdCon are Students Organising for Sustainability UK project manager Sasha Langeveldt, as well as Macfarlanes legal technology and innovation executive Faisal Zainal.

They will join high-profile names from the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the Ministry of Justice and magic circle law firms, announced last month. Further speakers will be released in the run up to 12 May.

LegalEdCon 2022 returns as an in-person event at Kings Place, London. We’ll be welcoming delegates back to the venue’s impressive Hall One auditorium, Gallery Mezzanine and further breakout rooms.

Over the course of the day there will be sessions on opening the legal profession to diverse future lawyers, solicitor apprenticeships, legal technology, sustainability, and the practical reality of implementing the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), as well as opportunities created beyond the SQE rollout last September. There will also be a separate stream dedicated to the future of bar training.

In between sessions there will be plenty of opportunity to network, with regular coffee breaks and a networking lunch, before the day’s proceedings are rounded off with a keynote from Conservative peer and Minister in the Ministry of Justice, Lord (David) Wolfson QC.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with LexisNexis, The College of Legal Practice, The City Law School, Nottingham Law School, Flex Legal and the Sustainable Recruitment Alliance as silver sponsors.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.