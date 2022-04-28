BPP students given ‘human and business skills’ boost with O Shaped Lawyer collab

Embedded into SQE prep

BPP has become the latest law school to ensure its wannabe solicitors are equipped with the key human and business skills required for a life in law through a new collaboration with the O Shaped Lawyer project.

The partnership, announced this week, will see the law school giant integrate O Shaped competencies into its range of prep courses for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

For those unfamiliar with the O Shaped concept, it focuses on a framework of five competencies — optimism, opportunistic, originality, openness and ownership — and 12 attributes representing the mindset of a well-rounded lawyer.

The project’s founder, Dan Kayne, recently quit his GC role at Network Rail to focus full-time on all things O Shaped.

Using a “reflective portfolio”, BPP says students will strengthen their “client and people-centricity skills, developing their personal strong foundations for the growth mindset needed to thrive in today’s legal services market”.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the O Shaped Lawyer, with the project striking similar deals with SQE prep providers BARBRI and The College of Legal Practice.

Jo-Anne Pugh, dean of BPP Law School, said:

“I am delighted to be working closely with the O Shaped Lawyer. I was involved in many of the early meetings and whole-heartedly endorse the great work being done by Dan and his committed team. We wanted to collaborate with O Shaped lawyer in a way that will have the most widespread impact on the early years of professional training.”

Pugh added: “By embedding the five Os and the 12 attributes in our solicitor training courses, I am confident that we are giving an opportunity to a significant number of aspiring solicitors to embark upon their legal career with the right skills and mindset.”