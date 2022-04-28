News

BPP students given ‘human and business skills’ boost with O Shaped Lawyer collab

By Thomas Connelly on

Embedded into SQE prep

BPP has become the latest law school to ensure its wannabe solicitors are equipped with the key human and business skills required for a life in law through a new collaboration with the O Shaped Lawyer project.

The partnership, announced this week, will see the law school giant integrate O Shaped competencies into its range of prep courses for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

For those unfamiliar with the O Shaped concept, it focuses on a framework of five competencies — optimism, opportunistic, originality, openness and ownership — and 12 attributes representing the mindset of a well-rounded lawyer.

The project’s founder, Dan Kayne, recently quit his GC role at Network Rail to focus full-time on all things O Shaped.

Using a “reflective portfolio”, BPP says students will strengthen their “client and people-centricity skills, developing their personal strong foundations for the growth mindset needed to thrive in today’s legal services market”.

The 2022 Legal Cheek SQE Providers List

It’s been a busy few weeks for the O Shaped Lawyer, with the project striking similar deals with SQE prep providers BARBRI and The College of Legal Practice.

Jo-Anne Pugh, dean of BPP Law School, said:

“I am delighted to be working closely with the O Shaped Lawyer. I was involved in many of the early meetings and whole-heartedly endorse the great work being done by Dan and his committed team. We wanted to collaborate with O Shaped lawyer in a way that will have the most widespread impact on the early years of professional training.”

Pugh added: “By embedding the five Os and the 12 attributes in our solicitor training courses, I am confident that we are giving an opportunity to a significant number of aspiring solicitors to embark upon their legal career with the right skills and mindset.”

