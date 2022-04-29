Advice

‘How enforceable are law firm claw back clauses on LPC/SQE funding?’

I’ve been told I will need to repay it if I don’t stay on post-qualification

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one rookie solicitor wants to know how enforceable ‘claw back clauses’ are in relation to LPC/SQE funding.

“How enforceable are claw back clauses* in relation to LPC/SQE funding? My firm has a claw back clause requiring repayment of funding in the event of not staying on post-qualification. Just wondering how enforceable this really is?”

* Some law firms have clauses in their training contract stating new recruits are liable to repay their LPC/SQE sponsorship if they leave the firm upon qualification.

X.

If you raise it with your new firm, 90% of the time they will pay it back for you

Mr N Queue

Imagine if the new firm has a claw back clause on repayments of clawbacks.

Trainee

I believe both VWV and DWF have been reported in LC and RoF for trying to claw back LPC grants. Not sure how successful they were.

Curious Anon

I think it would be helpful to add to this question that often firms deduct funding for LPC, ACCA, STEP, SQE etc. from final salary in the months between handing in your notice and leaving.

It would be helpful to see if anyone has insight on whether there is any practical recourse for the resigning employee in these circumstances. I would assume not if it was in the conditions of the firm providing funding.

Anonymous

Name and shame!

Associate

I understand them trying if you left whilst still a trainee but your 2 year fixed term contract will expire after the two years, and so does your obligation to repay. You cant enforce a penalty (for starters) for not entering into a new contract on expiry of the old. By the time the penalty will come into play the fixed term contract would expire. To the extent its not fixed term and you will just continue into qualification, there would need to be some water tight drafting in there for it to not seem like penalty drafting. For example a sliding scale of payments, how its reduced and over what time period, how payment would be taken etc.

If it doesn’t contain the above, or, anything in the relevant clause says ‘may’ you’re in the clear and stick the fingers up at them on the way out for shamelessly grabbing money back from employees.

Just an average lawyer.

Sorry but I see this in a different way. Your obligation to repay the funding isn’t linked to your training contract, it’s linked to the relevant funding agreement (well, at least in my circumstance). I.e. that obligation continues past the expiry of your TC as it is not dependent on the exist of the TC to be enforceable.

The clauses within funding agreements are very enforceable, it just depends on the law firm’s desire to enforce those clauses. Ultimately it comes down to whether or not the firm wants to spend time and money to claw back the sums. Most of the time, firm’s don’t see the effort required as being equal to or more important than the sums they would hope to claw back.

Trainee

Yeah mine currently has a sliding scale payment mechanism as follows.

In the event that you leave the Firm at the end of the Training Contract , where a Newly Qualified opportunity has been reasonably been made available to you, the Offeree will be required to repay the cost of the Course fees as follows:-
– 100% of the fees if he leaves the Firm within the first 6 months of being admitted as a Solicitor; or
– 50% of the fees if he leave s the Firm between 6 months and one year of being admitted as a Solicitor

Timmy

That’s shocking, name and shame please

Mr X. Mr Ex. Mr Ecks.

Oh you lucky jammy dodger.

My sliding scale mechanism requires 50% repayment upon leaving the firm within 2 years of qualification.

Associate

Not bad drafting. Have the fees been specified? Courts likely to look to the amounts specified to determine whether its a deterrent or genuine pre-estimate of loss

Coldplay isn’t that bad

Can’t speak for the OP however the fees were specified in the agreement and then the claw back clause are percentages of that on a sliding scale

Get That Dough

There definitely is no clawback for scholarships at the Inns of Court.

I got given £15k between the GDL and BPTC years.

Reply Report comment
happy4u

that’s nice

