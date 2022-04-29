‘How enforceable are law firm claw back clauses on LPC/SQE funding?’

I’ve been told I will need to repay it if I don’t stay on post-qualification

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one rookie solicitor wants to know how enforceable ‘claw back clauses’ are in relation to LPC/SQE funding.

“How enforceable are claw back clauses* in relation to LPC/SQE funding? My firm has a claw back clause requiring repayment of funding in the event of not staying on post-qualification. Just wondering how enforceable this really is?”

* Some law firms have clauses in their training contract stating new recruits are liable to repay their LPC/SQE sponsorship if they leave the firm upon qualification.

