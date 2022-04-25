News

What top City firms will pay in maintenance to future SQE trainees

By Aishah Hussain on
11

Financial grants range from £12,500 to £17,000

Top City law firms have begun to disclose what they will pay in maintenance to future trainees undertaking the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), with sums ranging from £12,500 to £17,000.

Magic circle firms Freshfields, Linklaters and Slaughter and May have confirmed the financial support they will provide SQE trainee cohorts later this year.

Freshfields and Linklaters will offer £17,000 in maintenance grants, whilst Slaughter and May will provide £16,000.

The trio are part of the ‘City Consortium’, an influential group of six law firms that will send their trainees to train exclusively at BPP University Law School. The other three firms, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells and Norton Rose Fulbright, are understood to be reviewing their maintenance grants and will announce any updates in due course.

Beyond the Consortium, Clifford Chance, another magic circle firm who is sending its SQE trainees to The University of Law, last month revealed it will offer £12,500 in financial support. Weil Gotshal is also offering future trainees £12,500. Expect more firms to announce their financial awards as they progress onto the SQE pathway in the coming years.

The 2022 Legal Cheek SQE Provider List

A spate of law firms recently upped the amount of maintenance they pay their trainees on the Legal Practice Course (LPC) by a quarter.

Freshfields and Slaughter and May this month followed Clifford Chance in increasing financial support for LPC students from £10,000 to £12,500, a sum already paid out by Linklaters. Ashurst and Herbert Smith Freehills soon followed with rises of their own to £10,000 and £12,500, respectively.

Legal Cheek understands moves were made after future trainees lobbied their firms to increase the amount they provide in maintenance amid rising living costs.

The SQE officially came into force on 1 September 2021, becoming the new route to qualify as a solicitor in England and Wales. Sittings for part two of the two-part assessment began on 11 April and are expected to continue until the end of the month. The first SQE1 sit took place in November 2021, with just over half (53%) of candidates making the grade.

11 Comments

Ff

Interesting figures

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

An anonymous tangent

How enforceable are claw back clauses in relation to LPC / SQE funding?

My firm has a claw back clause requiring repayment of funding in the event of not staying on post-qualification.

Just wondering how enforceable this really is?

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

bobby

it is not.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

MC Ass

If you quit the LPC I can understand, but please name and shame the firm trying to claw back LPC fees from NQs… Shameful behaviour.

Reply Report comment
(20)(1)

MC Ass's Mum

Why is it shameful?

Law firms are still business and in most cases have spent a significant amount of resources (financially and otherwise) in training you and allowing you to sit the exams that will allow you to become professionally qualified.

Why shouldn’t there be a clause to say if you are made an offer and leave within say 1 year, post qualification, there is some kind of fee to claw back? I’m not talking a lifetime, but it is objectively fair.

Reply Report comment
(2)(27)

Anon

Because you are only contracted to stay with them for your training, that’s why it’s called a training contract. And if they are doing things right, they should be making more than enough off their trainees to recoup any training costs.

Reply Report comment
(23)(0)

MC Ass

Because you are only contracted for the TC, and by the end of the TC you have likely billed 10x your salary and LPC fees, so the firm has already made a stack of money out of you.

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

NAME AND SHAMER

DWF does

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Anon

Slaughters tried this a few years back for future trainees who failed the LPC. Pretty much sums them up as a firm.

Reply Report comment
(12)(2)

Junior Barrister

Enjoying all the news re City pay war etc.

Would like it if LC ran a similar article on whether chambers are increasing their fees given the economic climate and, if so, which ones.

Reply Report comment
(12)(4)

big boy

Hopefully articles like this put some pressure on firms offering £7.5k for 9 months of the SQE.

Reply Report comment
(21)(0)

Join the conversation

