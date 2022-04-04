Lady Danbury dropped out of law school

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh left UWE Bristol after two years to pursue acting career, reports claim

The return of Bridgerton to our screens has led this author to discover the actress who plays Lady Danbury in the hit Netflix series dropped out of law school some years ago.

Adjoa Andoh, 59, took English, French and German at A-Level. At 19 she joined the University of the West of England (UWE), Bristol, a polytechnic university, to study law, The Times reports. She dropped out after two years to pursue a career as an actress.

Bristol-born Andoh is perhaps best known for her role as Lady Danbury, a well-respected dowager and member of society, in Bridgerton. She has also appeared in Eastenders, Casualty and Doctor Who, and starred in films Invictus, Fractured, and Adulthood.

Andoh will join Oxford University as visiting professor of contemporary theatre in the coming academic year.

Set in England’s Regency era, Bridgerton series two was released last month and centers around the eldest, Anthony Bridgerton’s search for a wife. Lady Danbury agrees to sponsor newcomer Edwina Sharma to navigate the social season and find a suitable match.

