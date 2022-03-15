News

Gibson Dunn tops London NQ lawyer pay table with 12% boost to £161,700

Also rises for juniors at Simpson Thacher and Covington & Burling

US law firms Gibson Dunn, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Covington & Burling have handed fresh pay rises to their junior lawyers in London.

Gibson Dunn has moved rates for newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in the City from £145,000 to £161,700, according to an internal memo seen by Legal Cheek. That’s an extra 12%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Gibson Dunn’s NQs are now the highest paid in the City, surpassing their counterparts at Goodwin Procter who previously topped the table with a salary of of £161,500.

Gibson Dunn recruits around seven trainees into its London office each year.

Those further up the ladder have also been handed rises, with base rates for associates with one and two years post qualification experience (PQE) now sitting at £169,200 and £188,000. Those at three PQE will receive £221,800. The uplifts are retroactive to 1 January 2022, according to the memo.

Elsewhere, NQ lawyers at fellow US outfit Simpson Thacher will now earn a hefty £158,000. Salaries at one and two PQE have moved to £166,000 and £183,000 respectively, while those at four PQE will receive nearly a quarter of a million pounds (£245,000). The rises are backdated to 1 January 2022.

Finally, Covington & Burling has upped the salaries of its London NQs from £129,000 to £151,000, a rise of 17%. Salary bands at one and two PQE now sit at £158,000 and £171,000. Again, these apply retroactively from 1 January 2022.

Our Firms Most List shows Covington offers nine UK training contracts each year with a starting salary of £48,000.

Anon

US pay war is boring at this point (I’m sure not for the NQs who would have gone there anyway, but for the rest of us). Can’t help but feel this is to price people out of ever being able to leave without too much of a financial hit and distract from their terrible ethical responses. Who cares that the US firms are paying more? It affects so few people and is only relevant to those who would have made the move there anyway. Pointless.

Reply Report comment
(15)(29)

Associate

Everyone cares really because of the trickle down economics of the NQ salary market (unless you are OC or Dentons).

Reply Report comment
(40)(8)

Anon

I don’t want my firm to adopt the US model though, which is what will eventually have to happen if UK firms keep having to increase salaries too. More focus needs to be put on retaining mids to seniors – it’s becoming embarrassing that the salary difference keeps thinning to offer unproven lawyers nearly £162k.

I enjoy the support and infrastructure in place outside of the US model, and don’t want to be pigeon-holed to work with one horrible partner or work longer hours because of both higher billable hours AND more work for non-billable due to lack of support (which is what colleagues who have returned to my firm have said about US).

US model works for them, not everyone, and should be seen as a completely different structure to UK ‘competitors’.

Reply Report comment
(3)(8)

Assocaite

Who said the US model is being adopted by anyone outside of US firms?

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Anonymous

‘Ethical response’? Are law firms churches?

Reply Report comment
(4)(15)

Anon

Yes, in that law firms are as unethical as the church.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

gd&c M&A 2pqe

If you were a stronger associate you could come join us O:)

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

haha 🍳🍳

as if GD’s second rate Corporate M&A team is even remotely selective about who it hires

half the firm is made up of Nottingham graduates m8

Reply Report comment
(14)(4)

Anon

US law firms understand that they need to pay market rates to retain the best talent. MC and SC increased revenue and PEP in 2021 but refuse to match US salaries in London due to greed.

Reply Report comment
(26)(9)

Anon

They can’t afford to match, their PEP is under half what US equity partners make. They are more concerned about losing partners to US shops than associates.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

OxfordSSL

I’m at Oxford doing Law now in a special programme called Senior Status, which is for people that have already done an undergrad degree but want to do the legal qualification at Oxford instead of doing a GDL (Cambridge offers this too).

Anecdotally almost everyone would rather work for a US firm, where you work similar hours but get paid 50% more than at the MC. It seems like the top of the market (Oxbridge Law degrees) will be choosing US firms in London. The MC has firmly lost this talent war.

Reply Report comment
(16)(28)

Christ Church

Senior Status Law degrees are notoriously easy to get into so cannot be compared to Oxbridge undergrad LLBs.

Reply Report comment
(32)(5)

OxfordSSL

they are literally the same degree as they’re also undergrad LLBs but are completed in two instead of three years

Reply Report comment
(4)(26)

Anon

Absolutely. You are only Oxbridge if you were an undergraduate at Oxford or Cambridge. Nobody is fooled by those who try to launder non-Oxbridge degrees via post-graduate Oxbridge courses.

Reply Report comment
(10)(3)

Anon

I would say the BCL is an exception . That is a very challenging course and seen some excellent graduates from other universities.

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

Why

Exactly. Genuinely don’t see how the MC can compete at this point without upping salaries – why work for the MC when you can make marginally less money at Silver Circle firms and work less, or far more money at US firms for the same hours?

Reply Report comment
(10)(3)

Anon

You make it sound like they will all walk into US firms on graduation

Reply Report comment
(16)(1)

Bambi

All that I can take from your post is that MC firms will be spared the most obnoxious candidates

what a shame

Reply Report comment
(17)(1)

>,

you could have written this in one sentence instead of five… guess you’re not getting past the app sift lmao

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Reality's knocking

“special degree” – not really, it’s just a senior status law degree, many universities offer one (google ‘MA Law’)

“top of the market” – again, not really, most of the people who do it are washed up humanities graduates from lesser universities who don’t know what they’re doing with their life and need to buy time – chances are that you couldn’t get into Oxbdidge for a Juris undergrad

I think that you’re in for a rude awakening when you realise that even the toppest of the very top US firms don’t hire solely (or even remotely) based on university degrees! Best of luck in your efforts to find a TC

Reply Report comment
(24)(2)

US Associate

People are so ruthless and elitist behind the veil of anonymity lol. No need to shame the guy – not to mention they’re probably right that generally speaking undergraduates these days would prefer to go to a US firm. Sounds like the writers here themselves didn’t get into Oxbridge law and really don’t like hearing about other people who claim to have…

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

CC Insider

You might change your mind if/when you actually get into one. We’ve had several people jump ship to US and want to return (and have done) not long after. Grass is not always greener and those high pay packets come at a cost, no matter what students on Legal Cheek tell you.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Bar Course Student

Genuine question — assuming NQ pay pushes 200k (after bonus) is there still any pecuniary benefit in going to the comm Bar? Asking for a friend

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Jack Reaper

Hell yeah – just compare hourly rates/typical workloads.

Also your salaries will still be as high after the next recession!

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Solicitor 4 now

Agree, also interested…

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Join the conversation

