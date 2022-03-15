Gibson Dunn tops London NQ lawyer pay table with 12% boost to £161,700
Also rises for juniors at Simpson Thacher and Covington & Burling
US law firms Gibson Dunn, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Covington & Burling have handed fresh pay rises to their junior lawyers in London.
Gibson Dunn has moved rates for newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in the City from £145,000 to £161,700, according to an internal memo seen by Legal Cheek. That’s an extra 12%.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Gibson Dunn’s NQs are now the highest paid in the City, surpassing their counterparts at Goodwin Procter who previously topped the table with a salary of of £161,500.
Gibson Dunn recruits around seven trainees into its London office each year.
Those further up the ladder have also been handed rises, with base rates for associates with one and two years post qualification experience (PQE) now sitting at £169,200 and £188,000. Those at three PQE will receive £221,800. The uplifts are retroactive to 1 January 2022, according to the memo.
Elsewhere, NQ lawyers at fellow US outfit Simpson Thacher will now earn a hefty £158,000. Salaries at one and two PQE have moved to £166,000 and £183,000 respectively, while those at four PQE will receive nearly a quarter of a million pounds (£245,000). The rises are backdated to 1 January 2022.
Finally, Covington & Burling has upped the salaries of its London NQs from £129,000 to £151,000, a rise of 17%. Salary bands at one and two PQE now sit at £158,000 and £171,000. Again, these apply retroactively from 1 January 2022.
Our Firms Most List shows Covington offers nine UK training contracts each year with a starting salary of £48,000.
Anon
US pay war is boring at this point (I’m sure not for the NQs who would have gone there anyway, but for the rest of us). Can’t help but feel this is to price people out of ever being able to leave without too much of a financial hit and distract from their terrible ethical responses. Who cares that the US firms are paying more? It affects so few people and is only relevant to those who would have made the move there anyway. Pointless.
Associate
Everyone cares really because of the trickle down economics of the NQ salary market (unless you are OC or Dentons).
Anon
I don’t want my firm to adopt the US model though, which is what will eventually have to happen if UK firms keep having to increase salaries too. More focus needs to be put on retaining mids to seniors – it’s becoming embarrassing that the salary difference keeps thinning to offer unproven lawyers nearly £162k.
I enjoy the support and infrastructure in place outside of the US model, and don’t want to be pigeon-holed to work with one horrible partner or work longer hours because of both higher billable hours AND more work for non-billable due to lack of support (which is what colleagues who have returned to my firm have said about US).
US model works for them, not everyone, and should be seen as a completely different structure to UK ‘competitors’.
Assocaite
Who said the US model is being adopted by anyone outside of US firms?
Anonymous
‘Ethical response’? Are law firms churches?
Anon
Yes, in that law firms are as unethical as the church.
gd&c M&A 2pqe
If you were a stronger associate you could come join us O:)
haha 🍳🍳
as if GD’s second rate Corporate M&A team is even remotely selective about who it hires
half the firm is made up of Nottingham graduates m8