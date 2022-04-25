Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Culture, not cash, is key to lower turnover at law firms [Reuters]

Sexual offence victims face longest-ever court waits [BBC News]

Priti Patel faces legal challenge against Rwanda deportation deal [The Independent]

David Gauke: This Government has a problem with the rule of law. And the threat to it now comes from the Right [Conservative Home]

Credit Suisse may replace top lawyer as legal battles mount [Bloomberg]

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Most explosive moments so far in star-studded defamation trial [The Independent]

Retired High Court judge appeals for defamation juries to stay [The Times] (£)

Aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian ‘takes detailed notes on a legal pad’ in court amid her family’s $100million lawsuit against Blac Chyna [Daily Mail]

Scammers used AI-generated faces to pose as a Boston law firm [TNW]

Space needs the same legal protections as land and sea to protect its fragile environment from space junk and light pollution, astronomers claim [Daily Mail]

‘Embarrassed’ law student banned from the roads after being caught drink driving [Teesside Live]

“LinkedIn is a cesspit of over-sharers, virtue-signalling buffoons and recruiters.” [Legal Cheek comments]

