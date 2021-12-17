News

Slaughter and May joins magic circle rivals in upping NQ pay to £107.5k

By Aishah Hussain on
18

Third rise this year

Slaughter and May today announced it has raised the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors to £107,500, following similar moves made by some of its magic circle rivals.

The firm confirmed in a statement that following a review of remuneration using “professional market data”, NQ salaries will increase from £100k to £107.5k backdated from November.

This marks the third time this year that the firm has increased NQ salaries. Slaughter and May nudged NQ lawyer pay from £87k to £90.5k in February and to £100k in July 2021.

The latest money move matches recent pay rises made by Clifford Chance, Allen & Overy and Linklaters, meaning Freshfields, which was the first of the bunch to raise NQ salary levels to six figures back in May 2019, is the only magic circle member still paying its NQs £100k.

Magic circle salary standings:

Firm Trainee pay (Year 1) Trainee pay (Year 2) NQ base rates
Allen & Overy £50,000 £55,000 £107,500
Clifford Chance £50,000 £55,500 £107,500
Freshfields £50,000 £55,000 £100,000
Linklaters £50,000 £55,000 £107,500
Slaughter and May £50,000 £55,000 £107,500

In separate news, Slaughter and May confirmed that all staff will receive a discretionary bonus in December. This will be in addition to the special 5% bonus the firm paid out to staff in June this year.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Elsewhere, Gowling WLG is increasing its junior lawyer salaries in London and Birmingham from next month.

The firm confirmed it is upping NQ solicitor rates to £85,000 in London and £52,000 in Birmingham — representing increases of 12% and 8% respectively. The rises are effective from 1 January 2022.

NQs in London currently earning £75,750 will soon be on the same level of cash as those at Squire Patton Boggs, our 2022 Firms Most List shows, and earning more than their peers at Addleshaw Goddard, CMS and Eversheds Sutherland, all who pay associates £82k upon qualification.

A spokesperson for Gowling WLG said that salary levels for associates, senior associates and legal directors at the firm are also being raised for 2022.

“We keep pay under regular review to ensure we remain competitive and to continue to reward and motivate high performance,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We invested in one our largest salary rounds in recent years over the summer, and we are pleased to be in a position to increase lawyer salaries further from January 1.”

A pay war has been waging across the City as UK law firms compete with the mega-paying US ‘MoneyLaw’ firms in London to retain junior lawyer talent. Find out which other firms have raised London NQ lawyer pay in recent weeks here.

18 Comments

🤨

Where’s that magic now, Freshfields?

Anon

How has Freshfields managed to go from top to bottom in the space of a year when it comes to NQ pay? The Magic Circle is a rollercoaster

Didn't want the MC life

Gowling’s NQ raise hidden away in this article by the guise of the MC – 85K very respectable

A song for FF Nqs

Feed the world
Let them know it’s Christmas time again
Feed the world
Let them know it’s Christmas time again
Feed the world
Let them know it’s Christmas time again
Feed the world
Let them know it’s Christmas time again

Hello

FF pay up the PQEs is way higher than the other firms though

Curiousandupset

Can someone explain wtf is happening to ‘top of the MC’ Freshfields .

I’ve heard two versions:

1. That their +1QE blows the other MC’s out of the water (130k+bonus). This is a rumour I’ve seen on this place but also something on RollOnFriday.

2. They are waiting to ‘act last’ and will bump it to £110,000 or something.

They do not have the most trainees. They take on less than Clifford Chance or Linklaters. Both Freshfields and Slaughters recruit the lowest intake out of the MCs. So why the issue?

mark

It is up from 1PQE – from some months ago now. £130k+bonus is exactly what it is. So it does, in that sense, solve the retention problem entirely because nobody wants to leave for salary reasons; and at the same time it does not unnecessarily overpay NQs because of a bidding war

Anonymous

Will this mean the US shops go up again to maintain the gap?

Anon

No. US salaries are set out of the US. They don’t react to UK firms.

Anon

No. Most of that £7.5k will be hit by the loss of the personal allowance after £100k.

The gap between £100k-£120k, whilst a no-mans land all cross eventually if they stay in these firms, is very limited in actual take-home boosts.

By contrast, US firms have offered 146k plus three bonuses this year, so they are unlikely to even notice this.

Observer

Slaughters raise NQ pay having been forced into it and through gritted teeth to avoid professional embarrassment

Silver Circle Analyst

Expecting Ashurst to do something next… Can see them going to 100 maybe105. As for Simmons and Travers on the other hand they’ll probably just call it a day and settle at their current rates.

Anon

It’s just embarrassing for Simmons and Travers – really no way to justify it

Anon

Thanks for this, good luck with the vacation scheme applications.

Simmons and Travers are very different animals.

Anon

These minor NQ increases are just PR stunts. The retention issues firms are having are at 1-3 PQE and not at NQ level. If FBD are opting to hike their PQE scales by a considerable amount rather than taking part in this tit-for-tat at NQ level then that seems like a much more sensible approach (although it will get far less publicity). If firms keep pushing the NQ rate up but don’t replicate the increase at other PQE levels then their associates are actually more likely to leave when they are most useful to the firm.

Not an NQ

Yes. SM increasing 1 pqe to £112,500 – and so on – pretty much sums this up. Even more “bunching” than before.

Dunno

This is a good take, although I think FF will still pump up the NQ whack to 107.5-110 to keep the grumbles quiet.

Can I move out in first seat and apply for another TC?

Some firms raise 3 times a year and firms like mine struggle even with 1 raise while partners shout about the “excellent financials” every opportunity they get – rhymes with Timmons & Rimmons

