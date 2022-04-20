Top TC application tips from a future City trainee on TikTok

Courtesy of Legal Cheek’s Rona Ankrah

In Legal Cheek’s first ever TikTok live, we heard top tips from a future City trainee on how to navigate the training contract application process.

Rona Ankrah, an events coordinator at Legal Cheek and future trainee solicitor in the London office of an international law firm, reflected on her decision to study law and pursue a career as a City lawyer.

She also addressed common career questions including how many firms you should apply to and how to demonstrate your passion for the law during interviews as well as offer up her top tips for students looking to secure a vacation scheme.

Ankrah also tackled spontaneous questions from the audience throughout the 30-minute live chat.

