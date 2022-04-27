ULaw launches US bar course

Law school to prep non-US students and grads for New York or California bar exams

The University of Law (ULaw) has launched a US Bar Preparation Course, to help non-US graduates and lawyers tackle the New York or California bar exams.

The online course will be offered on full-time and part-time basis that enables students to choose when to study content, allowing them to complete the course within six to nine months.

Developed in partnership with US bar prep provider Themis, the course will see aspiring lawyers (or should we say attorneys?) grapple with civil procedure, constitutional law, contracts, criminal law & procedure, evidence, real property, torts and more.

Those enrolled onto the course, which costs £4,000, will be assigned a licensed attorney advisor who will mentor them throughout the programme. ULaw will also provide access to past US bar exam papers, the only UK provider of the course to do so.

To be eligible for the New York bar exam, students need to have completed an accredited LLB from a common law country, with at least 166 credits in common law. Only qualified lawyers from any common or civil law country can take the California bar exam.

Peter Crisp, deputy vice chancellor at ULaw, commented: “Law is an incredibly competitive field of work and students should be proactive in further developing their knowledge of law where possible, ultimately improving their employability.”

He added:

“The US Bar Preparation Course is a chance for graduates and lawyers to make themselves stand out in the field, as well as opening the door to the possibility of an international career and other specialist areas of law. The ULaw/Themis course is also the most affordable and flexible option.”

The other big player in the UK market for this is BARBRI, who offer a similar prep course for the New York and California bar exams.