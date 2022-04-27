Eight new speakers announced for LegalEdCon 2022

Latest speakers unveiled to bolster line-up for Legal Cheek’s annual future of legal education and training conference as countdown to 12 May draws closer

Eight new names have today been announced as the latest speakers for LegalEdCon 2022. This year’s Legal Cheek future of legal and education and training conference is returning in-person at Kings Place, London, in just over two weeks’ time on Thursday 12 May.

Among those addressing delegates at the day-long conference will be BARBRI managing director Lucie Allen, Breaking Barriers SQE scholar Awraris Ayzohibelegn and CEO and founder of Flex Legal, Mary Bonsor.

They will be joined by senior law school representatives, The City Law School‘s associate dean for postgraduate and professional programmes Professor Peter Hungerford-Welch, BPP company director of legal and HR Alison Wells, and The College of Legal Practice CEO Dr Giles Proctor.

Providing a law firm perspective will be Ray Berg, managing partner at Osborne Clarke and Tim West, corporate partner specialising in advising asset managers on fund formation, regulatory issues and corporate transactions at Herbert Smith Freehills.

These speakers will join the already vast array of viewpoints at LegalEdCon, including high profile figures from legal education and training, with further speakers to be released in the coming weeks.

Over the course of the day the speakers will address the key topics at the forefront of the industry through a series of sessions. Kicking the day off we’ll be hearing about diversity & inclusion, and opening up the profession to diverse future lawyers. This will be followed by a session focused on the apprenticeship route into professional qualification as a solicitor.

Further sessions will look at sustainability and legal technology, before we move on to consider the practical reality of implementing the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), as well as opportunities created beyond the SQE, following the ‘super-exam’ rollout in the autumn of last year.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with LexisNexis, The College of Legal Practice, The City Law School, Nottingham Law School, Flex Legal and the Sustainable Recruitment Alliance as silver sponsors.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event.