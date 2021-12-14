News

Bakers joins City salary war with £105k rate for NQs

26
26

Extra cash for trainees too

Baker McKenzie has become the latest law firm to up the salaries of its most junior lawyers, with a new and improved base rate of £105,000.

The move, which takes effect from March 2022, equates to an extra £15,000 or 17%. NQs currently receive a base salary of £90,000.

Trainees will also see their salaries increase, with year one pay moving from £48,000 to £50,000 and year two from £52,000 to £55,000.

The extra cash means NQs at Bakers will soon earn the same as their equivalents at Herbert Smith Freehills and will be £5k better off than those at Freshfields and Slaughter and May.

At the same time, Bakers said it had taken the “unprecedented decision” to bring forward its salary review for fee earners from July to March.

All associates, including NQs, are eligible to receive a discretionary bonus on top of their base rates.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Ed Poulton, Bakers London managing partner, commented:

“As a firm, we remain committed to the attraction and retention of the very best talent. Aside from competitive remuneration, we are proud of the opportunities and inclusive culture Baker McKenzie can offer which includes enhanced wellbeing, a dedication to inclusion and diversity and brilliant career opportunities, all of which makes our firm an attractive place to work. We want people to be able to develop and achieve their full potential here.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows Bakers provides around 33 training contracts each year.

26 Comments

Baker Junior

The disparity in pay between UK and Germany, and the rest of EMEA, remains truly staggering.

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Bombay Bad Boy

This isn’t so much joining the war as it is raising the white flag.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Law Firm Salary Enthusiast

Reported earlier by The Lawyer today, but thanks anyways Legal Cheek for not keeping this information behind a paywall.

I imagine this article will get a lot of hits.

Reply Report comment
(21)(0)

Not me

Published about 5 mins after LC. Weird to paywall it though,

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Worried incoming NQ

Will the likes of Watson Farley, Gowlings, etc. ever move beyond 75k?

Seems like we’ve been stuck with this pathetic pay packet for years now. I mean c’mon first a 15k difference, and now 30k with the likes of Bakers??!!??!

Reply Report comment
(15)(12)

Kirkland NQ

Should’ve worked harder bruh.

Reply Report comment
(9)(13)

Worried incoming NQ

A K&E NQ commenting on a Legal Cheek article at 3:30 in the afternoon?

By the likes of that you don’t seem to be working at all at your Squid Games firm.

Yes – I called it that – K&E is quite literally a Squid Games firm where the attrition is so damn high, and people getting booted out every year (or leaving by choice) is built into the business model.

Now, I must imagine you have to get back to your multi-billion $ LBO for some PE fund named after a tree or rock or star sign. And yes, I’ll get back to my measly couple million $ AIM listing.

Bye bye!

Reply Report comment
(30)(4)

Anon

Not sure this is quite true…just comes down to whether you do the “relevant” practice areas / happy to work a bit harder but not materially harder for practical purposes….

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Sigh

Don’t complain then. You’ll probably have a better quality of life/work/life balance with 75k compared to K&E while still earning a good salary. If you want to move, then move…

Reply Report comment
(4)(5)

Bronze Circle Enjoyer

Don’t get the downvotes, they’re not wrong. Gowlings should be aligned with Eversheds etc. not sitting a couple of grand above Irwin Mitchell and Shoosmiths.

Reply Report comment
(5)(3)

I’ll have a Kit Kat please

They’re actually the same as Shoosmiths.

Shoosmiths pays 75k a year now.

Anonymous

Watson Farley is now £85k according to The Lawyer

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

DINGUS

What is Slaughters doing…

Reply Report comment
(16)(0)

disgrunted

Freshfields?
Slaughters?
HELLO?

Reply Report comment
(24)(1)

Law Firm Salary Enthusiast

Their “magic” seems to have run out 🤣

Reply Report comment
(24)(0)

FF Trainee

Time to look beyond NQ pay… FF 1-year PQE pay ramps up to 130K + bonus, which is way more than 1y PQE pay of comps (such as other MC firms).

Reply Report comment
(9)(5)

Anon

Proof?

Don’t say the RoF article.

Reply Report comment
(6)(3)

Ashurst’s disgruntled Mother

Ashurst what are you doing !?!!

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

d

Ashurst can suck an egg, along with their squid online games.

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Anonymous

SOMEONE took rejection badly… Keep Practising Tetris and try again next year

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Anon

Ashurst and Travers really falling behind…

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

lol

looooool “squid games” firm. It’s funny cos its true

Reply Report comment
(11)(2)

Yeaaaah baby

Yessssssssssss, bakers baby! We are back in business

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Anonymous

Is the Baker & Mckenzie app process easy?

Reply Report comment
(0)(12)

truth

105k? Yes. I’ll take that.

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

whooooop

Yessss Bakers, back in business baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply Report comment
(5)(6)

