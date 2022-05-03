Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

Boris Johnson’s allies question whether Left-leaning lawyer should have advised on Sue Gray report [The Telegraph]

‘I made the decision that I would face prison’ – jailed solicitor Sophie Khan [City A.M.]

Sentencing powers doubled for magistrates to tackle case pile-up [Independent]

Shamed Neil Parish may have broken the law by watching porn in Parliament, Labour say [Mirror]

Priti Patel faces legal action from Ukrainians stuck in visa backlog [The Guardian]

Afghan judge who tackled insurgents denied UK visa [The Times] (£)

Sturgeon considering ‘carefully’ if indyref2 legal advice can be published [Evening Standard]

Wetlands protection law delays building of new homes in England [The Guardian]

The Staircase: Lawyers say it was an aggressive owl and not husband that murdered woman [Mirror]

German man, 44, who fell in love and had four children with his sister, 37, after their mother died continues his fight to make incest legal [Mail Online]

“Are they charging their clients 20% less for their time, or requiring them to do 20% less hours?” [Legal Cheek comments]

VIRTUAL EVENT: The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy (technology and the future of law) — with Mayer Brown and BARBRI [Apply now]