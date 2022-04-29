Reed Smith to relocate London office

2024 move date

Reed Smith is set to relocate its London office to a new development which “feels a world away from the City”.

The Pittsburgh headquartered outfit confirmed it will move to Blossom Yard & Studios in Spitalfields, East London, from early 2024. Legal Cheek understands the firm is still to sign on the dotted line but heads of terms have been agreed.

Just a short walk from the uber-cool cafes and eateries of Shoreditch, the new site is a collection of “sensitively designed” Victorian and Georgian terrace buildings that form part of the Norton Folgate development.

The firm is currently based at the top of Broadgate Tower, a glass-clad skyscraper just a short walk from the Blossom Yard site. The present office chalked up an A* in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey thanks in part to its billionaire’s penthouse vibe and stunning views of the City.

Commenting on the relocation, Andrew Jenkinson, Reed Smith’s London office managing partner, said:

“While literally just across the street from our current office, Blossom Yard feels a world away from the City. The events of the last two years have led to fundamental changes in the way we work together. This led us to rethink the space we need for the future and how we can use that creatively. Our people have more choice and flexibility in how and where they work than ever before and our new offices will be an attractive, vibrant and dynamic destination.”

A number of big City players have announced plans to relocate offices.

Hogan Lovells and Allen & Overy are moving to new digs in 2026 and 2027, respectively, while Travers Smith and Kirkland & Ellis have both announced they are moving to new pastures in the coming years. Elsewhere, Linklaters is set to relocate to a new site at 20 Ropemaker Street, Moorgate, from 2026.