KPMG reveals plans to double UK lawyer headcount

Targets extra 220 solicitors by 2024

Accountancy giant KPMG has announced plans to double the size of its UK legal arm over the next three years.

KPMG will look to take on a further 220 lawyers by the end of 2024, which will include 45 partners and directors and increase the total number of practicing solicitors to over 400.

In 2018, the Big Four player said it had ambitions to grow its global lawyer headcount to over 3,000 within the “next few years” and today’s announcement seems to be a step in that direction.

Nick Roome, head of KPMG Law in the UK, said:

“The UK legal services market is growing and evolving rapidly. Technology is disrupting the market and clients are changing the way they buy legal services. As business leaders, in-house counsel and high net worth individuals face a myriad of complex issues, there is a real drive towards quality counsel that’s empowered by cutting-edge technology and is thoroughly integrated with other advisory services. This connected approach is a key principle that has shaped our vision for KPMG Law and has made our practice a critical element of KPMG’s future growth strategy.”

KPMG first entered the legal market with 50 lawyers, including 4 partners, in October 2014 when it secured alternative business structure (ABS) status. This allows it to undertake reserved legal services in the UK, namely rights of audience, conduct of litigation, reserved instrument activities, probate activities and administration of oaths.

All Big Four players have made inroads into the legal services market, with PwC being the first to receive ABS status in January 2014. EY followed suit in December 2014, with Deloitte joining the trio in June 2018.

In 2020, KPMG revealed it had teamed up with BPP Law School to launch a 27-month route into the profession that sees rookies complete the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).