Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Thirty-four Tory MPs have now questioned Boris Johnson’s position, with Justice Select Committee chair latest to submit letter of no confidence [City A.M.]

Lefty lawyers at the Home Office ‘are blocking a major review into the Prevent anti-terror scheme’ [Mail Online]

‘They let dogs in!’ Autistic man sues Sainsbury’s for refusing entry to assistance cat [Express]

All strangulation of women is serious – and it’s time for the law to step up [The Guardian]

Cannabis shouldn’t be legalised and here’s why, says Labour’s ‘lefty lawyer’ Emily Thornberry [Independent]

There are worrying gaps in cybersecurity training in law firms [The HR Director]

Lawyer who started her cross-stitch business with £2,000 while on maternity leave after taking an e-commerce class while her baby napped is set to turn over £1million next year [Mail Online]

Putin signs law scrapping military age limit in Russia, allowing over-40s to join and fight in Ukraine [Business Insider]

Lincoln Crowley Becomes Australia’s First Indigenous Person Appointed As A Supreme Court Judge [Lad Bible]

The Lincoln Lawyer is ‘The Bad Husband’, a polished legal procedural with authenticity at its core [Independent]

“The real scandal is that chambers only have one cycle of recruitment. They should at least have two. So the ones who just missed out could get a second chance. The Bar is sadly old fashioned in so many aspects!” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming event dates for your diary:

