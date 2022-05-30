Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Thirty-four Tory MPs have now questioned Boris Johnson’s position, with Justice Select Committee chair latest to submit letter of no confidence [City A.M.]
Lefty lawyers at the Home Office ‘are blocking a major review into the Prevent anti-terror scheme’ [Mail Online]
‘They let dogs in!’ Autistic man sues Sainsbury’s for refusing entry to assistance cat [Express]
All strangulation of women is serious – and it’s time for the law to step up [The Guardian]
Cannabis shouldn’t be legalised and here’s why, says Labour’s ‘lefty lawyer’ Emily Thornberry [Independent]
There are worrying gaps in cybersecurity training in law firms [The HR Director]
Lawyer who started her cross-stitch business with £2,000 while on maternity leave after taking an e-commerce class while her baby napped is set to turn over £1million next year [Mail Online]
Putin signs law scrapping military age limit in Russia, allowing over-40s to join and fight in Ukraine [Business Insider]
Lincoln Crowley Becomes Australia’s First Indigenous Person Appointed As A Supreme Court Judge [Lad Bible]
The Lincoln Lawyer is ‘The Bad Husband’, a polished legal procedural with authenticity at its core [Independent]
“The real scandal is that chambers only have one cycle of recruitment. They should at least have two. So the ones who just missed out could get a second chance. The Bar is sadly old fashioned in so many aspects!” [Legal Cheek comments]
Upcoming event dates for your diary:
8 June 2022: Secrets to Success South West — with Osborne Clarke, RPC, TLT and ULaw [Apply to attend]
4–8 July 2022: The Legal Cheek-ULaw Summer Virtual Vacation Scheme [Secure your place]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Join the conversation