Regional NQ lawyer pay hits record high as Hogan Lovells increases to £70k in Birmingham

Exclusive: Rise of over 30%

International outfit Hogan Lovells has confirmed to Legal Cheek that pay for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in Birmingham now sits at a hefty £70,000.

The uplift from £53,000 equates to an extra £17,000, or 32%. Trainee pay currently sits at £29,500 in year one, rising to £32,500 in year two.

But the firm only offers a handful of training contracts in Birmingham, with the vast majority of its 50 or so trainees annually based in London. They earn £47,500 in their first year and £52,500 in their second, and £107,500 upon qualification.

The announcement follows a furry of regional rises over the recent months, which kicked off with DLA Piper announcing a pay rise to £65,000 for its regional rookies back in February. Several firms have made their own moves, including a rise to £61,000 at Pinsent Masons, a hike to £65,000 at Squire Patton Boggs, and most recently Shoosmiths, which moved NQ pay to £58,000 across most of its regional offices.

