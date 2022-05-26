Regional NQ lawyer pay hits record high as Hogan Lovells increases to £70k in Birmingham
Exclusive: Rise of over 30%
International outfit Hogan Lovells has confirmed to Legal Cheek that pay for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in Birmingham now sits at a hefty £70,000.
The uplift from £53,000 equates to an extra £17,000, or 32%. Trainee pay currently sits at £29,500 in year one, rising to £32,500 in year two.
But the firm only offers a handful of training contracts in Birmingham, with the vast majority of its 50 or so trainees annually based in London. They earn £47,500 in their first year and £52,500 in their second, and £107,500 upon qualification.
The announcement follows a furry of regional rises over the recent months, which kicked off with DLA Piper announcing a pay rise to £65,000 for its regional rookies back in February. Several firms have made their own moves, including a rise to £61,000 at Pinsent Masons, a hike to £65,000 at Squire Patton Boggs, and most recently Shoosmiths, which moved NQ pay to £58,000 across most of its regional offices.
Regional rises: who has increased so far?
|Firm
|Trainee pay (Year 1)
|Trainee pay (Year 2)
|NQ base rate
|Addleshaw Goddard
|Leeds and Manchester: £29,500; Scotland: £25,000
|Leeds and Manchester: £32,000; Scotland: £28,000
|Leeds and Manchester: £62,000; Scotland: £56,000
|BCLP
|Manchester: £30,000
|Manchester: £35,000
|Manchester: £51,000
|CMS
|Bristol: £41,500; Manchester and Sheffield: £30,000; Edinburgh and Glasgow: £26,775
|Bristol: £42,525; Manchester and Sheffield: £33,075; Edinburgh and Glasgow: £29,925
|Bristol: £61,000; Manchester and Sheffield: £51,750; Edinburgh and Glasgow: £51,750
|DLA Piper
|All regional offices: £30,000
|All regional offices: £33,000
|All regional offices: £65,000
|Eversheds Sutherland
|All regional offices: £28,500
|All regional offices: £31,000
|All regional offices: £62,000
|Hogan Lovells
|Birmingham: £29,500
|Birmingham: £32,500
|Birmingham: £70,000
|Gowling WLG
|Birmingham: £29,000
|Birmingham: £32,000
|Birmingham: £52,000
|Pinsent Masons
|All regional offices: £27,000
|All regional offices: £30,000
|All regional offices: £61,000
|RPC
|Bristol: £35,000
|Bristol: £36,000
|Bristol: £56,000
|Shoosmiths
|Regions: £28,500; Edinburgh: £26,500
|Regions: £29,500; Edinburgh: £27,500
|Regions: £58,000; Scotland: £54,500; Thames Valley: £63,800
|Simmons & Simmons
|Bristol: £40,500
|Bristol: £42,500
|Bristol: £68,000
|Squire Patton Boggs
|All regional offices: £30,000
|All regional offices: £33,000
|All regional offices: £65,000
|Trowers & Hamlins
|All regional offices: £30,000
|All regional offices: £32,000
|All regional offices: £50,000
