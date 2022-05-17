News

Shoosmiths raises London NQ lawyer pay by 16% to £87,000

By Aishah Hussain on
9

From £58,000 in regions

Shoosmiths has raised newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries in London and the regions by 16%.

London NQ rates will rise from £75,000 to £87,000, the firm confirmed today, whilst the salaries of those qualifying in its regional offices will increase from £50,000 to £58,000. The new salaries will take effect from 1 November 2022.

Shoosmiths offers about 30 training contracts each year across nine city centres including London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester. NQs in the Thames Valley office previously on £55,000 will also receive a 16% pay rise.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Shoosmiths chief executive officer, David Jackson, said in a statement: “In a highly competitive market for talent, we are committed to providing competitive pay within a positive, engaged working environment that emphasises culture, learning and development and quality of work.”

UK-headquartered law firms have faced increased pressure in recent years to up the amount they pay junior lawyers and compete with the six-figure salary offerings at some US law firms in London. Pinsent Masons last month increased NQ rates to £96,000 in London and £61,000 in the regions. Earlier in April, Addleshaw Goddard moved NQ rates to £95,000 in London and up to £62,000 in the regions.

9 Comments

Does anyone know a good

Shoosmith? I have a dusty pair of iron oxfords that I need welded.

Monty

Here before the comments section is invaded by freshers pretending to be K&E NQs with their non-existent Lambos

Anonymous

£87k for a 9-6 job. Not bad, not bad at all.

Anonymous

87k for about 9-6 day, that’s pretty decent.

Rey

November! Literally half a year away.

Mystic BALLS Gazer

This was silver circle territory not long ago at all…

SC firms, will raise to 115k NQ…

Hun

Oooo good whack, it wasn’t that long ago CC was 87k. And if they’re still doing 9-6 (cos obviously that could change) this is a good deal.

US firm associate

The Shoosmiths NQ salary is half my firm’s but fair enough, they probably have a great work life balance. Does anyone know their billable hours target in London?

I find it hilarious how the US firms all backdate their pay increases while the UK firms announce raises 6 months in advance. They’re so desperate to keep pay down. This is the sort of desperate stunt you pull when you’re losing the war against the US firms (I know Shoosmiths aren’t competing with US firms but still having to respond to the pay war)

Freedom of Information

Legal Cheek should ask every firm that increases their salary what the 1-3PQE rates are.

If the firm doesn’t respond, Legal Cheek should include a line stating that they asked for this information but [Firm Name] didn’t respond and readers can draw their own conclusions.

If Legal Cheek (and other publications) start doing this, it’ll just be a matter of time before some firms crack and reveal

