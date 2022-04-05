News

NQ pay latest: Addleshaw moves to £95k, while RPC boosts to £85k in commercial team and £80k in insurance

By Thomas Connelly on
21

Rises in regions too

Addleshaw Goddard and RPC have become the latest law firms to up the salaries of their newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London and the regions.

AG confirmed base rates for NQs in London will move from £82,000 to £95,000, an uplift of 16%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the pay boost — effective from September 2022 — will put the outfit’s City lot level with their opposite numbers at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, CMS, DLA Piper, Norton Rose Fulbright and Squire Patton Boggs.

Those in AG’s Leeds and Manchester offices will see salaries swell by almost a quarter from £50,000 to £62,000, while their counterparts in Scotland will start life as a lawyer on £56,000 — an 18% rise from £47,500.

John Joyce, Addleshaw Goddard managing partner, said:

“To be a destination business for talented, ambitious people we need and want to remain really competitive on pay and will therefore increase salaries again this year across our business. But salary is only one important part of the equation when it comes to career choices. Supporting people to be the best they can be in a flexible, collaborative environment, with interesting work, whilst also seeing to it that salaries and bonus payments fairly recognise everyone’s efforts, are all, I believe real points of differentiation for us.”

RPC, meanwhile, confirmed NQ rates in London are also on the up; £70,000 to £85,000 for those in the firm’s commercial group, and £70,000 to £80,000 in the insurance division. These equate to increases of 21% and 14%, respectively.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Elsewhere, juniors in Bristol will enjoy a bump of 14%, from £49,000 to £56,000. The rises will take effect from 1 July.

“As a firm we remain committed to continue to support our people and clients achieve their ambitions,” RPC managing partner James Mille said. “Providing a competitive pay coupled with our people-centric culture which includes enhanced wellbeing and supporting career progression will enable us to retain and attract top talent to deliver against our ambitious growth plans.”

The move comes just days after Freshfields set down a new pay marker for its magic circle rivals, upping NQ base rates by a whopping 25% to £125,000.

21 Comments

Anon

Pinsets and Shoosmiths have to make a move soon or they will lose their footholds in the regions

Manchester Ship Canal

The fact Shooeys and Pinsents are being named together shows how the reputation of the latter is in danger. No offence to Shooeys.

Anon

Shoosmiths already pay more than Pinsets in London and regions

JB

Pinsents pride themselves on being financially astute, but if they drag their heels they’ll put off new recruits and push people out the door… it’s already happening in London. A £40 pay rise for same work (despite fluffy image, Pinsents expect hard work) will become a no brainer…

PM 2PQE

Absolutely bang on.

Anon

5k difference between teams? Could they be any cheaper if they tried.

More raises from everyone thank you very much

Will this dick swinging contest ever stop? I for sure hope not

Anon

Your move Pinsents…

"Effective from September 2022"

“Effective from September 2022”

Anon

Another round of pay war increases? I’m here all for it.

Arctic Moneys

One for the road, ooh-ooh

Drinks all around

This pay war is INSANE.

9 months ago, Addleshaw Goddard paid London NQs £75,000.

Then they upped to £82,000.

Now to £95,000.

A year ago £95,000 was MC territory…

Anon

It is, but a lot of firms have had bumper profits. And from what I’ve heard from friends working at this tier of firm the hours have got noticeably worse.

Pay war observer

Sounds great but this was well overdue for AG AND this only takes effect from September.

The rise in the regions is significant as they have a strong foothold up north. 62k in Leeds as an NQ is a great salary (especially for the mortgage calculator).

RPC’s notable 5k difference across teams is important as it demonstrates that the insurance field just cannot keep up. Even Clydes are at 80k.

Next few months will be interesting for: Pinsent Masons (insanely overdue), Charles Russel Speechlys and the rest of the MC firms.

PS. salary bunching is the real story which is STILL being neglected.

Lawyerman

Anyone have any idea what the banding will be at 1/2/3 PQE at AG now?

Bunchin o’ bands

96, 97, 98 probably

Optimist?

Surely there’s no way Pinsents don’t match this…

Anonymous

Pinsent Masons what the hell!? We are tired of waiting. Anyway, l’ll just go back to preparing for my upcoming lateral interview

Jamal Islam

Everyone talking about Pinsents here lol – Their R&I London team has seen a mass exodus to US firms – not surprised.

Their recruitment policy in recent times has been to hire people from the regions who would be delighted with £75k at NQ, but not long before even they start the dolllaaaarrr

PM 2PQE

If Pinsents, don’t at least match AG very soon they will hemorrhage staff. Almost everyone is speaking to recruiters already.

How

Surely Watson Farley should’ve increased by now too? Smh

And is the reason pinset masons hasn’t increased due to work life balance or something? Lol

