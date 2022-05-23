News

Tesla boss Elon Musk wants to launch a ‘hardcore litigation department’ filled with ‘streetfighter’ lawyers

By Thomas Connelly on
12

Tough enough?

Elon Musk (credit: Duncan.Hull via Wikimedia Commons)

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk has unveiled plans to create a “hardcore litigation department” to help defend the electric vehicle giant against lawsuits — and he’s looking to staff it with “hardcore streetfighters”.

Announcing the plans through a series of tweets on Friday, the outspoken billionaire said aspiring Tesla lawyers must submit three to five bullet points “describing evidence of exceptional ability” as well as “links to cases you have tried”.

Musk said the new legal team will “initiate & execute lawsuits” and “report directly to me”.

He went on to say that so called “white-shoe lawyers” — a grouping that is broadly analogous to the UK’s magic circle — need not apply, before warning: “There will be blood.”

“My commitment: We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win. We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose”, Musk shared on Twitter.

But one big question remains: are there any plans to launch a training contract programme? We’re still awaiting a response…

12 Comments

Yawn

That TC tweet is without a doubt some of the worst ‘banter’ I’ve ever seen..

Now I know where Kirkland NQ gets it from, just like his parents..

Reply Report comment
(31)(3)

My Grandad’s big toe.

To be fair the Tweets from Musk are also cringe.

Does he think he’s giving some sort of Braveheart-esque speech?

Reply Report comment
(9)(5)

Already Exists

Isn’t this just Quinn Emanuel?

Reply Report comment
(31)(0)

Based Elon

This beats any job in BigLaw if it includes stock options 📈 💵

Reply Report comment
(11)(2)

Commercial Awareness

Unlikely to get a job in biglaw if you aren’t aware of how badly TSLA is doing…

Reply Report comment
(5)(16)

Anonymous

Thanks a lot for the info and underhanded comment your Highness, the Inter Galaxy Commercial Awareness Competition 2053/54 Winner !!!

If you’re so great with commercial awareness, you’ll also know that stock prices go up and down with what us humans call “time” ⌛

Reply Report comment
(25)(1)

Hello fresher

Lol.

The phrase “Commercial awareness” is something you forget about after getting a TC.

You’ll realise one day.

Reply Report comment
(21)(1)

heh

Tesla pays well below market, especially for the US.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Lol

I want mediumlaw far less sweaty.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Al

Didn’t Eddie Stobart do something similar?

I don’t know about legal services; but in a motorway collision my money would be on the truck rather than the Tesla.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Litigator who is sick of litigators

Litigators have big enough egos as it is. They think they are the intellectual SAS. Please don’t refer to them as streetfighters as well.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Disappointed

“We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win”

Aaaaaaand watch as Elon then declares that there are no just cases against Tesla, so this “commitment” just becomes that they will never settle anything ever. Also, what the hell does “directly execute and initiate” mean??

“Hardcore streetfighters” also just sounds like a fancy way of saying unethical hacks…

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

