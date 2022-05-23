Tesla boss Elon Musk wants to launch a ‘hardcore litigation department’ filled with ‘streetfighter’ lawyers

Tough enough?

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk has unveiled plans to create a “hardcore litigation department” to help defend the electric vehicle giant against lawsuits — and he’s looking to staff it with “hardcore streetfighters”.

Announcing the plans through a series of tweets on Friday, the outspoken billionaire said aspiring Tesla lawyers must submit three to five bullet points “describing evidence of exceptional ability” as well as “links to cases you have tried”.

Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability. justice@tesla.com — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk said the new legal team will “initiate & execute lawsuits” and “report directly to me”.

He went on to say that so called “white-shoe lawyers” — a grouping that is broadly analogous to the UK’s magic circle — need not apply, before warning: “There will be blood.”

“My commitment: We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win. We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose”, Musk shared on Twitter.

But one big question remains: are there any plans to launch a training contract programme? We’re still awaiting a response…