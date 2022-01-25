A&O records 87% spring trainee retention score

Magic circle player keeps 33 out of 38 NQs

Allen & Overy has recorded a spring trainee retention rate of 87%.

From a March qualifying cohort of 38, the magic circle outfit received 35 applications and made 34 offers. Thirty-three accepted, all on a permanent basis.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows A&O offers around 85 training contracts each year and provides a salary of £107,500 to newly qualified (NQ) associates.

This time last year the outfit chalked up a rate of 92%, with 34 out of 37 trainees staying put.

James Partridge, graduate recruitment partner at A&O, commented:

“Congratulations to all of our March qualifiers. To qualify at the end of a two-year period during which we spent the majority of our time working remotely is an achievement that should not be underestimated. Such a high retention rate in these extraordinary circumstances is testament not only to the calibre of this group but to the continued importance we place on the investment in the lawyers who are the future of our firm.”

Four out of five members of the magic circle have now gone public with their spring retention rates.

Freshfields and Slaughter and May confirmed results of 92% and 85%, while Linklaters posted a score of 94%. Only Clifford Chance is still to reveal its spring outcome.