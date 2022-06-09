BCLP launches ‘European vac scheme’ for aspiring lawyers studying English and French law

Open to students studying double degree with Queen Mary and Paris 1 universities

International firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has launched a new international summer programme for students wanting to gain legal experience in both London and Paris.

The programme is open to aspiring lawyers studying a double degree in English and French law at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) and Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne (Paris 1).

Students on the dual degree programme will be eligible to apply for a four-week summer vacation scheme at BCLP’s London office following their second year at QMUL. If successful, they can also undertake a further eight-week secondment in BCLP’s Paris office after their third year of study at Paris 1. Participants will be paid the usual rates for London vac schemers and Paris interns.

Students who catch the law bug can then apply and be assessed for a training contract based at either the international outfit’s London or Paris office.

Segun Osuntokun, BCLP’s UK partner in charge, commented:

“We’re thrilled that we are able to offer the students this unique experience across our two European offices with a pathway to potentially securing a training contract across our London or Paris office. In an increasingly global world the legal experience they will gain through exposure of working internationally and the breadth of legal practices within BCLP will stand them in good stead for a long and successful career in law.”

Dr. Matthieu Burnay, senior lecturer at QMUL, added: “We are always aiming to build global mind-sets in our students and now, in addition to studying both English and French law through their degree, they can experience first-hand what legal practice is like in the London and Paris offices of a global firm – plus they will have the opportunity to then apply for a training contract in either country.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows BCLP recruits around 34 trainees in London each year, with newly qualified associates starting on salary of £95,000.

Applications for the programme open in September 2022 and close on 15 January 2022.