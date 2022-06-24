Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
A first glance at the Bill of Rights Bill [The Law and Policy Blog]
Let them eat cake: Rights bill hard to swallow [A Lawyer Writes]
Raab’s Bill of Rights unpicks Blair’s messy reforms [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Strikes? Labour’s fault. Immigration? Lawyers’ fault. Don’t blame Boris Johnson [The Guardian]
Human rights have done nothing to defend our freedoms [Spiked]
The Times view on the bill of rights: Rights and Wrongs [The Times]
Johnson’s attacks on ‘lefty lawyers’ are childish and sinister [Morning Star]
The wrong kind of victim [The Critic]
Here’s the result of the trans swimming ban: strife, with a big role for sports lawyers [The Guardian]
Damning verdict on Raab’s Bill of Rights [Law Society Gazette]
