‘Can I send LinkedIn requests to lawyers I meet on my vac scheme?’
I don’t want to come across cringe
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one soon-to-be vac schemer seeks guidance on LinkedIn etiquette.
“Hi Legal Cheek. I am due to start my first vacation scheme in a couple of weeks and I want to know what your readers’ thoughts are on sending LinkedIn requests to lawyers I meet during my time at the firm? I’ve read quite a few things online about LinkedIn etiquette (your recent conundrum on whether its OK to describe yourself as an ‘incoming vac schemer’, for example) and I am worried it might come across a bit cringe. Thank you.”
Associate
Yes tf is this question
MC MA
Absolutely, if there is reason to add them to your professional network – for example, I have had several vac schemers sit with me as their “principal” for all of part of the scheme (many, but not all, secured TCs), I think it’s entirely appropriate to link up with somebody in that scenario. Similarly trainee buddies etc you’re assigned on the scheme. I’ve even been added by people I’ve met at law fairs or on the milk round (again, fine by me!) but I wouldn’t go round adding every single person who gave a presentation you happened to sit in on, I like to keep it to people I’ve actually met / know one to one.