‘Can I send LinkedIn requests to lawyers I meet on my vac scheme?’

I don’t want to come across cringe

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one soon-to-be vac schemer seeks guidance on LinkedIn etiquette.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I am due to start my first vacation scheme in a couple of weeks and I want to know what your readers’ thoughts are on sending LinkedIn requests to lawyers I meet during my time at the firm? I’ve read quite a few things online about LinkedIn etiquette (your recent conundrum on whether its OK to describe yourself as an ‘incoming vac schemer’, for example) and I am worried it might come across a bit cringe. Thank you.”

