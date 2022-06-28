Squires to give 75% of internships and work experience places to disadvantaged students as part of new ESG strategy

Doesn’t include vac schemes

Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has unveiled a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, which includes a commitment to give 75% of its UK internship and work experience opportunities to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The international firm says it will continue to use Rare’s contextual recruitment system and work with social mobility organisations including the Sutton Trust, in order to prioritise the right candidates and track progress on the new commitment.

The 75% goal does not extend to vacation scheme places, SPB confirmed to Legal Cheek.

Further commitments under the ESG strategy include a 50% incremental increase in pro bono work year on year, a 70% reduction in emission by 2030 with a view to achieving net zero status by 2035, as well as a renewed pledge to hit a series of diversity targets the firm set out in April 2021. This includes the aim of having 25% females partners in the UK by 2026, and 16% ethnic minority representation across the firm by 2026.

Commenting on the new strategy, the firm’s ESG manager, Dr Thomas Hancocks, said: “This strategy represents our commitment to embed ESG by driving measurable change within our firm, and also to benefit the communities and clients we serve.”