Bakers retains 14 of 16 autumn NQ solicitors

A score of 93%

Baker McKenzie has recorded an autumn 2022 retention score of 93%, with 14 of its 16 final seat trainees committing their futures to the firm. It made 15 offers.

The new recruits, all of whom are on permeant deals, join departments including IP & technology; competition, trade & foreign investment; corporate private equity; dispute resolution; and banking.

Bakers’ London training principal, Stephen Ratcliffe, said: “We are committed to attracting, retaining and developing the best legal talent and we are delighted to have another strong cohort of lawyers joining our permanent ranks in London. We wish them every success for their future and look forward to watching them continue to develop over the coming years.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows Bakers’ soon-to-be-associates will start on recently improved salary of £110,000. Trainee pay currently sits at £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two.

This time last year the firm retained 17 of its 19 newly qualified (NQ) lawyers — or 89%.