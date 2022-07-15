Round-up

Best of the blogs

By Legal Cheek on
1

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The troubling rise of ‘apostrophe laws’ [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Judges in despair at strikes [A Lawyer Writes]

The crisis in the legal profession [Spiked]

Error of judgement: How the Supreme Court got an issue of great constitutional importance so wrong [The Critic]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Why you should be worried about halloumi IP [Legal Cheek]

Will Russians ever be punished for war crimes against Ukrainians? [Prospect]

The Bill of Rights and the Precarity of Abortion Rights [UK Constitutional Law Association Blog]

How the Government refusing a Confidence Vote subverts our Constitution [The Law and Policy Blog]

Will a new PM mean a change for lawyers? [The Law Society Gazette]

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

1 Comment

Grocer who got my country back

I am not registering with a website to read an article about the apostrophe war’s.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories