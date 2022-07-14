German law firm opens office in metaverse

Virtual reality TCs next?

German outfit Gleiss Lutz has become one of the first major European law firms to open up shop in the metaverse.

The firm has chosen to launch in the virtual world Decentraland that has seen plots of its virtual real estate valued in the millions. It aims to be on the doorstep of companies operating in the metaverse, advising them from its new digital gaff. The firm appears to be next to a mansion signposted as BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club), a collection of highly fashionable non-fungible token (NFT).

“The metaverse fits seamlessly into our site strategy. We want to be accessible to our clients now and in the future, especially in this rapidly changing commercial environment”, said Gleiss Lutz co-managing partner Professor Michael Arnold.

Co-managing partner Dr. Alexander Schwarz added: “The metaverse has a big future. By opening an office in the metaverse, we are demonstrating our commitment to being part of this new, virtual world”.

Gleiss Lutx follows the likes of Arent Fox, a Washington-based law firm which Legal Cheek reported had also joined the Metaverse by acquiring a land site in Decentraland.

The new virtual office comes shortly after the firm opened in London for the first time at the start of 2022. Gleiss Lutz also has six German offices and a Brussels outpost. The firm has worked internationally with London firms like Herbert Smith Freehills and Slaughter and May, as well as the American White Shoe firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

You can check out the metaverse office here.