Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Suella Braverman has devalued her office [Prospect]
David Gauke: How the Tories lost their way [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Guest post by Joanna Hardy-Susskind: Attrition [The Secret Barrister]
The next Prime Minister [Law and Policy Blog]
SLAPPs may be slapped down [A Lawyer Writes]
The big idea: should we have a ‘truth law’? [The Guardian]
Crypto: Everything the Law Firm Managing Partner Needs to Know [Bloomberg]
‘I’m a barrister who happens to be on television; not the other way round’ [The Times] (£)
What is an NFT? [The IPKat]
After Roe: Recognising the importance of reproductive rights in England and Wales [Legal Cheek Journal]
Jonathan Sumption and Kate O’Regan on whether Britain needs a written constitution [Prospect]
Join the conversation