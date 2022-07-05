Clifford Chance retains 42 of 50 autumn qualifying trainee solicitors

Score of 84%

Clifford Chance has become the second member of the magic circle to confirm its retention score for the autumn 2022 season, with 42 of its 50 final-seat trainees sticking around post-qualification.

The firm, which provides around 95 training contracts each year, received 46 applications and made 42 offers. As with previous years, CC did not provide details of the practice areas or offices the trainees will qualify into.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows its latest recruits will start on a recently improved base salary of £125,000, up from a year two trainee rate of £55,000.

All soon-to-be-associates are on permanent deals.

Today’s results marks a notable improvement on its autumn 2021 score, which saw the firm retain 37 of its 53 newly qualified associates — or 70%.

Freshfields is the only other member of the MC to confirm its score so far, recording a rate 89% (32 out of 36).