Clifford Chance and Slaughters confirm autumn retention scores of 70% and 82%

All on permanent deals

Clifford Chance and Slaughter and May have posted autumn trainee retention scores of 70% and 82%.

From a qualifying cohort of 53, CC confirmed 37 were staying on in permeant roles. The firm, which provides around 95 training contracts each year, received 47 applications and made 42 offers.

As always, the firm did not provide details of the practice areas or offices the trainees will qualify into.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows CC’s latest recruits will start on a recently improved base salary of £100,000. Trainees receive £48,000 in year one and £54,000 in year two.

Today’s result is down on the firm’s spring score which saw it retain 38 of its 43 final seat trainees — or 88%.

Meanwhile, Slaughter and May confirmed it will retain 37 of its 45 trainees (or 82%) due to qualify next month. Forty-three chose to go through the application process, 42 received an offer and 37 accepted their offer.

Like CC, the firm’s newly qualified (NQ) lawyers will start life on an improved salary of £100k.

As for the rest of the magic circle, Allen & Overy and Freshfields recently posted outcomes of 88% (36 out of 41) and 81% (34 out of 42), and Linklaters recorded an impressive score of 94% — or 45 out of 48.