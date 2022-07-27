News

Freshfields partner profits push past £2 million

By William Holmes on
19

Strong performance despite “tightening market conditions”

Magic Circle firm Freshfields has reported a 10% uptick in revenues in its latest financial results.

This takes the firm’s revenues for the year ending 30 April 2022 to £1.7 billion, its sixth consecutive year of growth. Profit per equity partner (PEP) has also risen to £2.07 million, up from £1.91 million.

Despite “tightening market conditions globally”, Rick van Aerssen, Freshfields’ managing partner, considered this year’s financials a “robust set of results for the firm, reflecting our continued commitment to deliver for clients around the world”.

He added: “Our achievements over the past 12 months are testament to the dedication of colleagues across our global network, who continue to set a high bar for advisory work in Freshfields’ core areas of litigation, M&A and regulatory. We look forward to pushing on further this year to meet the strategic goals we’ve set across our core markets, and our ongoing expansion in growth markets such as the U.S.”.

The firm revealed that the headcount in their Silicon Valley office, launched in 2020, has doubled. Freshfields also appointed capital markets lawyer Sarah K. Solum as its new US Managing Partner in August 2021. The firm did not provide a breakdown of the profits per region.

Freshfields results follow Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy who both recorded partner profits around the £2 million mark. A&O has seen particular success in the US that made up over 50% of its revenue growth.

19 Comments

Impressed

Freshfields are doing it right, proving you can increase salaries and partner profits all at the same time if you have a good growth strategy.

Reply Report comment
(28)(2)

Dookie

Agreed. Links and A&O just aren’t who they once were. Guess it shows how long they simply relied on that ‘Magic circle’ marketing. Whether you like it or not, salary is and always has been a marker of prestige-now Bakers and HSF pay more…

Reply Report comment
(23)(3)

Anon

Go back to the library. Why do students think the magic circle tag revolves around nq salaries on this site. Beyond embarrassing and you have self inflated egos of what you bring to firms. Noone is moving firms for 5k before tax. Its an irrelevant amount of money when you’re on 100k plus

Reply Report comment
(9)(7)

A&O 1PQE

A&O/Links should learn. Paying your employees market rate will pay off – we can see this through CC’s PEP too.

This gap between CC/FF and A&O/Links will only get wider as time goes on and more associates leave to do the exact same job for more money.

I have left out Slaughters because let’s be honest – who knows what’s even going on over there.

Reply Report comment
(28)(3)

A&O 3PQE

A&O is investing into US partners and associates (paying them Cravath rates). In case you were wondering why they are not increasing salaries in London. Admirable long-term strategy though may it mean juniors and mid-levels in London not sticking around.

Reply Report comment
(13)(5)

Anon

These figures are for the year 2021-22, a year in which LL were the first MC firm to increase NQ salaries beyond the £100k mark…

Reply Report comment
(12)(2)

Magic who?

Honestly I think we need to get rid of the whole “magic circle appeal” when you have firms such as HSF earning more the supposed magic circle elite..

Reply Report comment
(18)(3)

Anonymous

Welcome to the club, take a seat

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Anonymous

CC thought they had it topped at 2.04…

here comes

FF with 2.07…
+ bigger US offering

FF was the first firm too to push the salary for NQ to 125, which CC kept up with

top dog of the MC.

Reply Report comment
(19)(2)

Speculator

Rumours that NRF profits are up to 1.1m is this true ?

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

NRF Grad WRECK

Even if it was, NQs and juniors won’t see any of it I can assure you of that.

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Kirkland NQ

Cute.

Reply Report comment
(1)(8)

Anonymous

Salaries for qualified lawyers but definitely not for non lawyers and paralegals. Seriously underpaid it’s embarrassing.

Reply Report comment
(1)(6)

Anon

Lawyers bring in all the money at law firms so obviously they’re the best paid. If you work in a non fee earning role and want better pay need to move outside law and into a corporate.

Reply Report comment
(14)(1)

Interested

Can somebody give me a genuine breakdown of working culture at FF?

Average start and finish times etc.

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Khaki Chinos

Wake up, dress like a posh boy/girl, travel in from Daddy’s spare London flat, work a bit, drink with other posh girls/boys, go home and when possible work from home from Daddy’s country house or villa.

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

C

That implies a certain demographic..

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

V

What practice areas are easier to move after qualifying compared to others?

And which practice area is easiest to do work wise?

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

FBD Asso

See you all at 21’s

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

