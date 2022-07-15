Feature

Has the Magic Circle lost its magic?

By City Insider on
17

After a quarter of a century of pulling rabbits out of the hat, the elite quintet is facing arguably its toughest test yet

Magic circle marketing teams owe legal journalists some debt of gratitude.

In the late 1990s, The Lawyer christened the then five leading British law firms with that epithet which still distinguishes them today. Although they may not like to admit it (some members have been known to shirk the term ‘Magic Circle’), Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Linklaters and Slaughter and May still instantly stand out to prospective graduates as well as competitor firms looking for a good lateral hire.

At the time when the term was first popularised, it made a lot of sense. Out of the demise of the ‘Club of Nine’, which represented a pact of sorts between the then nine leading British firms, the five Magic Circle firms had clearly distinguished themselves from the other four (Lovells, Norton Rose, Herbert Smith and Stephenson Harwood). But a lot has changed since then, as will be most apparent to younger readers who only recognise the non-MC Club of Nine members in their newly merged forms (Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright and Herbert Smith Freehills).

So, has the Magic Circle lost its magic? Such a question implies that these five firms have something that makes them stand out. So our line of inquiry will consider what is ‘magic’ about them and not other firms.

There is one feature that still quantifiably sets these firms apart: their Chambers and Partners rankings for corporate and finance work in London. From big-ticket borrowers and lenders in banking and finance to corporate M&A, litigation, R&I and tax, these firms are omnipresent in the top two bands, occasionally joined by US rivals and the likes of Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) and Hogan Lovells in certain areas of expertise. From these rankings, the Magic Circle still appear to hold the City legal market under their magic spell. But is this the whole story? Has significant change in fact already taken place?

Flicking through the different filters on The Legal Cheek Firms Most List tells a more complex story that makes the MC far less distinct for both graduates and more senior lawyers. The Magic Circle used to really stand out to graduates for several reasons. The five firms used to have the largest trainee intakes, best NQ salaries on offer by British firms and a strong reputation for excellent training.

Now, CMS is joint second with Clifford Chance in terms of trainee numbers (both offering around 95 places) and NQ salaries have recently been reshuffling. CC and Freshfields offer £125k, whilst Slaughters provides £115k. Linklaters and A&O is currently stick with a more conservative (but still pretty solid rate) of £107.5k, on par with former Club of Nine member Hogan Lovells. In the meantime, Herbert Smith Freehills have distinguished themselves with an NQ salary rise to £120k.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

As for future lawyers’ training, the Magic Circle are split with the City Consortium — made up of three Magic Circle firms Freshfields, Slaughter and May and Linklaters reunited alongside former Club of Nine members HSF, Hogan Lovells and Norton Rose Fulbright — decisively moving in favour of the SQE later this year, while Clifford Chance and A&O will transition to the new pathway in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Differing levels of maintenance grants also seem divided on arbitrary lines with HSF and Hogan Lovells frequently equalling the MC, though the City Consortium has been getting ahead by offering some sizeable sums. This may all change in accordance with the economic environment, but the Magic Circle currently do not distinguish themselves to graduates as the five standout British law firms on these factors.

Nor is profit per equity partner (PEP) a clear qualifying factor for membership of the elite group for more senior lawyers. Excluding US firms, Macfarlanes (£2.09 million) currently best Freshfields (£1.91 million), A&O (£1.95 million), Clifford Chance (£1.85 million) and Linklaters (£1.77 million) on PEP. And nobody knows exactly what Slaughters’ PEP is but estimates put the figure at somewhere between £2 million and £3.1 million. This, if accurate, puts the firm comfortably ahead of its Magic Circle peers.

Admittedly, these are often asterisks on what still portrays a compelling overall message as to the lofty status of the Magic Circle. But some might say the magic is shining less brightly than it used to when compared with other firms’ offerings. Certain MC junior lawyers seem relatively less jubilant than you might expect for firms with such strong reputations for having the best training on offer. “I’m not too sure what the fabled ‘MC’ training is”, one rookie told us. A common feature of the aforementioned ‘MC’ training is more support than US rivals on equally stimulating work. Although very distinct from the ‘throw rookie in at the deep end’ approach adopted by some US outfits, are the likes of HSF and Hogan Lovells so different to the MC in the training department anymore?

Again, unlike their American rivals, the Magic Circle have been pretty hands on in emphasising how they can improve their lawyers’ working lives. From bringing dogs to work to office saunas, swimming pools, massages, all-expenses-paid weekend trips abroad and tickets to the Royal Academy, Cheltenham gold cup and a box at the O2 are all strong sweetners offered by the MC. But in all these areas insiders don’t describe this as something that is necessarily unique to the Magic Circle.

This gets to the crux of the matter — prestige is the most powerful perk.

The term ‘Magic Circle’ is clearly an anachronism, guilty of trying to live in a different age where the City was dominated by elite British firms. In the two decades or so since the term was popularised, attention has shifted from competition between elite British firms to the growing rivalry between US and British firms in London.

This appears to be the new psychology at play. Although a few still boast that their firm is the best in the Magic Circle, most trainees and junior lawyers who spoke to us had a different dilemma on their minds: “There is no longer a distinction from being at a US shop. They’re increasing salaries to compensate [for the working hours], but what they don’t understand is that if people wanted to work at a US firm, they would have applied there (and many are now moving). They’re losing their niche in the market the faster they move to a US model”. Tellingly, junior lawyers are more focused on busting UK/US myths with less mention of the Magic Circle as a distinct comparator.

Is this an identity crisis? What seems to matter the most to MC insiders is that the Magic Circle firms stay as true to their prestige. Beyond their impressively broad Chambers rankings, which in themselves are not entirely a unitary characteristic of the group, it is getting harder to pin down on paper what these firms uniquely offer compared to some of their rivals. Whilst the Magic Circle is still the first port of call for ambitious students and lawyers, it remains to be seen whether the five can continue to keep these groups spellbound.

17 Comments

Hater

Hang on?! This is actually a very good piece

Boomshakalaka

Agree. Well written and spot on.

Truth Serum

It’s because it was written by a city insider and not one of the normal LC writers lol

noice

Great post

Anon

The MC is an outdated concept. Yes they’re all fantastic firms, with fantastic prospects and work. But how different are they really from the likes of Latham when it comes to quality of work? Or HL when it comes to quality of training? Or Bakers when it comes to multi-jurisdictional work? Over time this distinction between the MC and their counterparts will get blurrier and blurrier.

Big di*k US energy

Yes it has

Ex-MC US lawyer

The Magic Circle has already lost its magic.

Any ‘big deal’ in London 20 years ago would have MC lawyers all over it. Now, it’s very common to see premium deals run by US firms. For example, Kirkland is seen as the stellar firm to go to for restructuring and PE deals. Latham is a solid all-rounder, excelling in finance and corporate. Simpson Thacher are incredible at PE and sponsor-side finance.

Similarly, a top graduate would only really consider the MC for training 20 years ago. Now, is there a better place to do a TC in the City than Latham? A global brand, large intake and resources and US pay (albeit a poor exchange rate).

The MC will not die but they are in a losing battle against US firms with deeper pockets and who are looking to expand in London. This is precisely what the MC did to local firms around the world when they were going global in the 90s and 00s. The problem for the MC is they can’t crack the US market (which is huge and much more profitable). A&O and Freshfields are trying but it’s not looking promising. And while they waste resources trying to take on the likes of Cravath and Skadden in the US (lol), they’ll have to take financial pain in London which the US firms can exploit.

As much as I would love to criticise MC partners, it’s not all their fault (although I do think their whole British prestige thing made them very complacent). Since the GFC, the US economy has outperformed Europe’s. A strong dollar against the euro and especially sterling in the last few years has made it so easy for US firms.

Look at banking. Remember when RBS was briefly the largest bank in the world. When you had elite British banks like Barings and Cazenove. Gone. Ground down by American capitalism so the top dogs are now JPM, GS and MS. This is a macro trend and too much for the MC to deal with.

Bobbie

This hit the nail on the head. The Americans are more aggressive in their expansion and business acumen. Its not just the UK, every country where the top American firms have expanded, they have dominated. I cant say the same about the UK firms. I also can’t really put my finger on the real reason why the US firms just do it better.

Anon

100% and the other problem is many MC firms are reliant on winning business through pre-existing relationships with dinosaur FTSE companies that are themselves being pushed out of the market by market disruptors from overseas. There is no entrepreneurial spirit at these firms, the emphasis is all on grinding out churning docs for 10+ years and maybe being made up to partner if you’re lucky. US firm partners by contrast are generally entrepreneurial, more commercially aware and concise in their advice and stealing market share at a rate of knots as a result.

Average Pay War Enjoyer

Congratulations on some adequate journalism!

The Great Marvo

They’re called the Magic Circle as they make lots of money appear from nowhere!

🪄 🎉 🌟💷

Anonymous

I feel like the allure of the MC when compared to other top UK firms is mostly marketing for students, the article is right in saying that what they offer is no longer a massively different proposition to other top UK firms.

I personally turned down a TC offer from a MC firm to accept one from a SC firm, because I could tell that the apparent boundaries between the firms didn’t really mean much in reality. I couldn’t see a real difference in quality of work or training and I just felt like I gelled with the SC firm more on my vac scheme with them. I knew the MC firm would pay a little more, but I could also see they would work me a bit harder, and from what I could gather from legal reports canvassing clients perceptions of law firms, the “prestige” of the MC doesn’t seem to be a real differentiating factor any more.

Mr Schidiz Panz

Do you make love to the tune of ABBA’s “Money money money?”

Former A&O Corporate

The problem for the magic circle – the bigger four other than Slaughters (which is a unique case) in particular – is that they don’t have a clear idea of what they want to be.

Take A&O – ridiculously profitable and market leading banking and projects practice. But the rest of the firm? They’re good at infra and energy/resources, and have made some progress on PE with recent panel appointments. But their general corporate offering is bolt average (look at mid-level associate retention there too, which has been abysmal) and they are okayyy on the litigation front too.

What’s their end game? Be able to service clients moderately well in every major jurisdiction on the planet, all while working associates US hours and paying them mid-market rates? If so, it would be nice for them to give their staff some clarify on that, so they can brush up their CVs.

I left the MC because the supposed perks (including a deep bench that means you always get to take your annual leave) just weren’t there. I just don’t really get the strategy re salary, retention, hours, etc, and why anyone would consider it to be a destination firm if you’re in Corporate or PE (over, say, Latham or STB).

Why

MC just isn’t as appealing anymore. You typically sign over your soul to work there (evenings, weekends, etc) yet get paid a lot less than US firms where you are working similar/the same hours.

You work more hours than SC/large international firms which pay about the same or in some cases more. Of course in the SC and large internationals you work long hours too, but typically they will have a bit more respect for your time than MC firms.

With that, why work for the MC? Prestige? US firms have plenty of that now, and in some practice areas (e.g. technology) there is more prestige in some of the specialist and boutique firms.

TBF

From my own experience (MC associate), if you were coming out of law school and didn’t know what you wanted to do (corporate, DR, finance, tax, TMT, employment etc etc) then MC is a great place to start. They offer a broader range of top tier practices, and probably offer more in the way of TC secondment opportunities, than most US firms in London.

Magic Hatter

Yes.

