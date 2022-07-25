Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Lawyers lead the way as million-pound salaries rain down on the City [The Times] (£)

Brenda Hale: ‘There’s absolutely no need to scrap the Human Rights Act [The Guardian]

Law graduate, 27, blows a kiss to supporters as she is charged with murder of her 34-year-old fiance who was stabbed to death in south west London [Mail Online]

Family courts: One fifth of divorces wrongly ending up in court — top judge [BBC News]

UK rape victim left feeling ‘suicidal’ after five-year wait for case to come to trial [Guardian]

The Chancellor’s secret libel letters [Tax Policy Associates]

The Chase TV star Shaun Wallace joins the barristers’ strike [Express]

Law graduate quits job and moves to Bali to sell clothes on Depop for a living [Metro]

Money Diaries: A 26-year-old trainee solicitor on €37K living in Cork [thejournal.ie]

Harvard Law Grad Fired From Biglaw Job After Failing Bar Loses Disability Bias Suit Against Bar Examiners [Above The Law]

Players with early-onset dementia to issue proceedings against rugby authorities [Sky Sports News]

“This isn’t a great look when students are forking out over £1500 to sit the thing.” [Legal Cheek comments]

IN-PERSON student event THIS WEEK: Secrets to Success Leeds — with Pinsent Masons, Walker Morris, Womble Bond Dickinson and ULaw [Apply Now]