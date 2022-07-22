Travers Smith boosts trainee numbers by a third

From 30 TCs to a maximum of 40

City law firm Travers Smith has increased the number of trainee solicitors it recruits each year by a third.

The firm revealed it will take on a maximum of 40 rookies annually, up 33% from 30. The numbers will increase in line with the September 2023 and March 2024 trainee intakes, Travers said in a statement.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows Travers now offers the same number of training contracts as fellow silver circle member Ashurst, and five more than Osborne Clarke. Magic Circle player Linklaters is the largest TC provider with 100.

In terms of cash, Travers’ rookies earn £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two. Pay for newly qualified associates currently sits at £100,000.

Commenting on the increase in trainee numbers, Travers managing partner Edmund Reed said: “I am delighted to announce that from September we will be increasing our trainee cohort to support our expanding business. This is our largest trainee intake to date which reflects the confidence we have in the future of our business as we continue to grow and invest in it.”

He continued:

“Travers Smith is a vibrant and dynamic firm, with superb clients and a terrific team of highly skilled lawyers and business services professionals. It is a fantastic place to work — with our people at the heart of everything we do. The firm has continued to go from strength to strength and to complement this, we’re thrilled to be taking on more trainees than ever before.”

Last summer fellow City player CMS hit headlines when it became the second highest training contract provider in the UK, upping its annual rookie by 25% to 95.