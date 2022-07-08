RPC records 100% autumn trainee retention rate

All 14 rookies secure NQ roles

RPC has confirmed it will retain all 14 trainee solicitors due to qualify this September, handing the firm a perfect 100% retention score for the autumn 2022 season.

The firm’s new associates will join departments including commercial & banking litigation; commercial, technology & outsourcing; IP & technology; professional & financial risks; and construction (insurance).

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows those in the commercial group will start on a recently uplifted salary of £85,000 while their counterparts in the insurance division will receive £80,000. NQs in Bristol earn £56,000.

RPC partner and training principal Parham Kouchikali said:

“We are delighted that all of our September qualifying intake will continue their career at RPC. The enviable 100% retention underscores not only the quality of our trainees, but the investment we are making at the firm in supporting and developing early talent and helping them achieve their ambitions.”

This time last year the firm posted a retention score of 86%, with 12 of its 14 final-seat trainees staying put.