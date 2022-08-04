News

NRF boosts NQ lawyer pay by 11% to £105k

By William Holmes on
26

Top performers could earn as much as £147k with bonus

Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF) has upped base salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £105,000 following a recent pay review.

Th global outfit said rates could rise to between £118,125 to £147,000 if NQs achieve the required hours to earn a performance bonus. NQ rates were previously set at £95,000.

First-year trainees currently earn £48,500, whilst second-year trainees recieve £53,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows that NRF’s new NQ base rate is on par with Ashurst and Mayer Brown and just £2,500 off Magic Circle firms Allen & Overy and Linklaters. The firm last increased its NQ pay in November, handing its juniors a 12% uplift.

In light of the cost of living crisis, the firm has also decided to raise the salaries of its UK full-time employees who earn under £48k by at least 5% up to a maximum of 10%. All these new pay changes will come into effect on 1 September 2022.

26 Comments

Dentons Associate

Of course as soon as we catch up to the tail end of the pack, everyone pulls away again.

Anon

If Links and A&O need another wake up call, perhaps this is it…

Time to jump ship?

But do they even care?

A&O Associate #24601

Care? Of course they care. They care about revenue and PEP.

Think of this as a bet; everyone I know at a junior level is actively working with recruiters to jump ship. Some are even working on CVs in plain sight. Management (both LL and A&O) will have contemplated this but are betting that an insufficient number will actually succeed that could damage profitability or render the deal pipeline unsustainable. If this thesis looks like it’s going to hold, then they have no incentive to raise.

At NQ-4PQE, it takes four to six months to pull off a move. The successful defection rate gets lowered further by a bonus here, a secondment there (or a promise thereof) to the ones they want to keep on. Any future slowdown in the lateral market further eats into this figure. Point being, if they see the tide turning (and it doesn’t look like it is), they have plenty of time to up salaries.

There have been some interesting comments before attributing profits being drained by US investment but my pet theory is that they over-committed during the hiring spree and it’s a lot easier to convince someone to jump ship rather than push them off.

Anon

Any insight into what these required hours are to earn 147k?

I assume 2400 or something equally as ridiculous.

Anon

2200+ i would imagine based on bonus structures of my current and previous firms in same market

Reply Report comment
Ince lonely soul

What are the target hours like at NRF? 1800+?

Reply Report comment
Concerned associate

are you ok?

Reply Report comment
V

People that complain, just move firms. What’s the big deal? Don’t tell me you have such undying loyalty to a law firm that could drop you anytime lol

C

Guys after this announcement, which firm next do you think is next to rise??

Reply Report comment
LC

Didn’t think they had it in them. Good whack NFR. Still wouldn’t work there though lol

Reply Report comment
Anon

I’m sure they’re devastated

Reply Report comment
k

I’m at Freshies so I’m good lol

Reply Report comment
Anon

I could understand Links and A&O’s positions if they gave a guarantee (or even some meaningless pledge that they would try their best) not to fire people or cut salaries if a big recession hits.

But they haven’t. And these are two stingy, ruthless firms. They both cut salaries ASAP when Covid hit. And A&O’s firing of associates and partners in 2008/09 is infamous.

What’s the point of being at Links or A&O for less money if you’re not going to be guaranteed extra security in the event of a downturn?

A and Ohhhhyeah

I’m finding it hard to understand how A&O and Links can justify paying slavish attention to the Cravath scale for their US associates but not paying attention to market factors in London for their UK associates. The market is moving and they’re falling behind. And now if/when they move they will seem miserly and reactionary and weak. Friends at A&O were apparently happy with decent bonuses this year – and with new “super” bonus schemes it seems they’re trying to move more rem into the variable camp.

Reply Report comment
A&O Associate #24601

Wondering what seniority we’re talking about here.

The lions share of the bonus pool goes to key SAs to prevent them from defecting to US firms.

Junior bonuses tend to be lockstep 1-3 PQE and even then I’ve heard of a lot of people hitting targets (~100% busyness all year round) and still missing out. I’m talking across transactional, litigation and advisory practices.

I mean fair enough if management wants variable comp for more control over pay but if it’s not implemented correctly (i.e. not getting a bonus is a clear signal you’re considered expendable), the effects are awful for morale.

Reply Report comment
Vax schemer

Anyone reckon two birds will increase again?

Reply Report comment
Nope

Lol, nope

Reply Report comment
Lolm

So, A&O and LL only earn £2500 more than NRF at NQ level? Looool

Magic circle who?

Reply Report comment
leak

Shoosmiths to reach £110,000 for NQ (rumoured leak)

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Not happening. I will personally bet you 100 bucks. Why would a bang average regional shop go higher than the silver circle?

Reply Report comment
Anon

with bonus or base?

Reply Report comment
Thoughts looking at market

I reckon piper or the shed could rise next. Not sure about pins tho

Reply Report comment
k

Okay guys, we can no longer troll NFR.

Reply Report comment
rumours

Kennedys to reach 80k for nqs (rumoured leak)

Reply Report comment
Interested Party

Anyone know what the rises have been like further up the PQ scale?

Reply Report comment
