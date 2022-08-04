NRF boosts NQ lawyer pay by 11% to £105k

Top performers could earn as much as £147k with bonus

Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF) has upped base salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £105,000 following a recent pay review.

Th global outfit said rates could rise to between £118,125 to £147,000 if NQs achieve the required hours to earn a performance bonus. NQ rates were previously set at £95,000.

First-year trainees currently earn £48,500, whilst second-year trainees recieve £53,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows that NRF’s new NQ base rate is on par with Ashurst and Mayer Brown and just £2,500 off Magic Circle firms Allen & Overy and Linklaters. The firm last increased its NQ pay in November, handing its juniors a 12% uplift.

In light of the cost of living crisis, the firm has also decided to raise the salaries of its UK full-time employees who earn under £48k by at least 5% up to a maximum of 10%. All these new pay changes will come into effect on 1 September 2022.