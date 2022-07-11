News

Akin Gump NQ lawyer salaries hit record £179,000

By William Holmes on
39

Rise due to favourable exchange rate

Akin Gump is understood to now provide the highest newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries of any firm in the City following the US giant’s decision to tweak the exchange rate it uses to calculate remuneration this side of the pond.

A fresh faced associate will now earn an astonishing base rate of £179,000 — a full £15k more than Boris was entitled to claim as PM — following the firm’s decision to implement a revised spot rate of £1 = US$1.2005 for the period July to September.

In March, the firm increased NQ salaries to $215,000 in line with the so-called ‘Cravath Scale’ (the salary markers set down by US law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore). Akin Gump, like many US firms operating in London, converts its base rate salaries from dollars to pound sterling to pay its London lawyers.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Initially, the firm used the conversion rate of £1 = $1.3553 which put its March salary hike at £159k. The firm then tweaked this rate to £1 = $1.3109 for April to June, boosting NQ base pay to £164,000. The new London NQ rate of £179,000 could hold or fluctuate after September. The new figure is almost triple what second year trainees receive (£62,500), whilst first years are paid £57,500. There are just six training contracts up for grabs each year at Akin Gump, so expect serious competition if they’re on your target list!

This latest move means that Akin, who already topped the highest NQ pay on The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022, have bested their own record and clearly distinguished themselves from other firms who pay in excess of £160,000 such as Gibson Dunn (£161,700), Goodwin Procter (£161,500), Davis Polk (£160,000), Fried Frank (£160,000).

Elsewhere, Weil Gotshal & Manges have become the newest member of the £160k club, raising their NQ pay to £160,000. That’s £100,000 more than current Weil first-year trainees make (£60,000), whilst second year pay sits at £65,000.

39 Comments

Anonymous

Oh, I-I like money. Cant believe you like money too

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Anon

Kirkland NQ on the ropes

Reply Report comment
(37)(0)

Hhhhhhhhhh

Legal Cheek salary for K&E not up to date.

Reply Report comment
(5)(11)

Kirkland NQ

Sorry could you repeat? Can’t hear you over the sound of my Lambo. Also internet here on my private island sucks.

Reply Report comment
(5)(18)

The Pragmatic Gentleman

Stop playing these games bro . . . . . this “Kirkland NQ” gimmick has been beaten to death.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

lol

They still get a reaction every time which is what Kirkland NQ feeds off. It doesn’t matter that its beaten to death, as long as you react, he will keep playing games with you. Honestly the people to react to Kirkland NQ its like people having an embarrassing FB rant with randomers in full view of everyone

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

City Pay War Enthusiast

I have no words . . . . .

Reply Report comment
(16)(2)

Lowpay

Cleary, W&C, and Dechert need to really up their game…

Reply Report comment
(20)(3)

Kirkland NQ

Akin DUMP

Reply Report comment
(3)(14)

Anon

Okay brokie

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Incredible - but things lower down the scale need to change.

The gulf between a lot of SC/MC closed a bit towards the backend / start of this year, but it is still extremely wide. I work at an international firm / US firm who likes to try to compete with the MC / true US players in terms of work. Almost every deal we’re opposite teams at Goodwin, STB, Kirkland, Gibson Dunn etc and as of recent, one deal with AG involved. I know this is the same for other teams at firms like Ashurst or Macfarlanes. To think you’re being paid almost 60k less (which doesn’t factor in bonuses etc) to act on the same deals is a bit depressing. Before you sound the support team alarm, when you actually work for the other firms, you realise the difference isn’t what it was 10-15 years ago.

Firms like mine really need to do something drastic, and break the pay scale so that the MC et al (ie the firms who like to compete with the top end) match and the scales become closer.

As it stands, it doesn’t make sense. Many of these firms, including mine, pay cravath in New York but a lower scale in London. Our London office, and my team in particular, has been extremely profitable over the last 2 years. So what gives?

Reply Report comment
(35)(2)

Hmm

HL by any chance?

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

US associate

True that you’re working across these elite US shops regularly but the US associates would be on much more deals than a typical UK associate with nonexistent support. There is a reason why US firms pay more – as you’ll be worked much harder.

Reply Report comment
(5)(6)

Anon

Can we ditch this old trope. US firms are not paying higher salaries, at the same time as they punch out significantly higher RPL/PEP, because associates are working harder. They do it because they operate a fundamentally different business model to SC/MC firms. They have higher rates. They focus on PE client that pay bills in full. They don’t offer everyone discounts in order to win commoditised work. They’re not reliant on panels. They don’t have greyed top-of-lockstep partners going shooting every week. They don’t maintain practices in investment grade debt, Islamic finance, blockchain, employment, pensions, public law, bricks and motor real estate, planning, cyber security, etc. They don’t have offices in Portugal, Poland, Turkey, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and so on. These things don’t make US firms better, but they do make them hugely more profitable businesses.

Reply Report comment
(15)(3)

Lathamer

Only one top US firm fixes at a horrendous exchange rate of… 1.45… Latham…

That’s now c. £30k+ less at junior level than Akin Gump or any number of better-paying firms (difference greater when bonuses taken into account and exchanged at different fx). Firms that outright admit they don’t pay NY Cravath rates even have higher NQ salaries than us (our NQ base is under 150).

I know we are well-paid compared to the Uk firms but the difference is now outstanding compared to our “peers” and we are effectively bottom for pay out of all the US firms.

Reply Report comment
(26)(3)

Anon

That’s shocking to hear given their profits. Do partners not think their associates work hard enough to be paid similar? Latham not even paying Cravath money now

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Latham

There’s a lot of pressure on management to change this, especially given the now superior salaries on offer at other US firms. Whether they will, no one knows.

However, to any students applying for TCs – I would still pick Latham above any other US firm for training. The exchange rate issue isn’t a problem for you.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Anon

That is crazy. That’s a trainees salary more than the NQ that the top magic circle are offering. Makes a lateral hire seem more and more juicy. Sanity or money is a hard choice

Reply Report comment
(5)(4)

Bob

How utterly ridiculous to spend that amount of money on people with 6 months experience in any given area/team

Reply Report comment
(18)(16)

Basic econ

Supply and demand

Reply Report comment
(14)(1)

Reposter

Read this on another website by a current AG associate:

“It’s true that we are paid handsomely however, hours are excruciating and the culture is ghastly. Many of us choose to stay because of the pay only, while sacrificing our soul and enduring drivels and unreasonable demands on a daily basis.

Underperformers get “managed out” at the earliest possible opportunity and the culture is very much “bill 15-18 hours a day unless you don’t want to stay on”. While I earn nearly £150k more as a 5+PQE (compared to my UK peers) I’m consistently at 180-210% utilisation and overworked. Not discouraging people to join this firm (or other elite US), but the truth is rarely exposed and people should be aware of it.”

Reply Report comment
(29)(2)

Two cents

This is consistent with my conversation with an AG associate at a friend’s birthday party a few years ago. The poor chap had to even work on the morning of his wedding and after the reception in order to finalise a deal. While the chap is undoubtedly a workaholic this incident does say a lot about the culture of the firm. If I were the partners I would take the associate off my deal so that he can enjoy his wedding.

I work at a modest national firm. To be honest with you, as a 8PQE I make materially less than £170k. It can be argued that when you’re paid substantially more than your peers you have to do the hours – the high pay simply gives insouciant partners a free ticket to abuse staff. The relentless demands can destroy one’s soul and career prematurely. Money shouldn’t be the one and only consideration – balance is equally important.

Reply Report comment
(26)(0)

Anon

I chose to go to an MC firm over AG last year when I had two TC offers. Seeing this is heartbreaking.

Reply Report comment
(6)(22)

Anon

You’d be on 200% utilisation and called back from holiday (even your honeymoon isn’t safe) at AG. At least at MC you get some resemblance of life outside of work, albeit not huge. I’ve heard AG culture is horrific (from legit sources, not comments on LC).

Reply Report comment
(30)(4)

G

Someone check on K&E NQ.

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

Anon

Out of curiosity, what would the culture be like at the likes of K&E and L&W compared to AG. Just as bad or slightly more forgiving?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Peter

K&E and L&W are just as ghastly – 175-250% utilisation is commonplace. The main difference is that K&E/L&W have an impressive list of clients/work whereas AG is more of a mid market “churn and burn” shop.

Reply Report comment
(16)(1)

Alan

Quick prediction, whoever accepts this job, knowing the pay and expectations, will be back whining and crying when they have to work hard for their exorbitant pay. Typical young folk.

Reply Report comment
(4)(9)

Observer

Surely you can’t be doing 9 hours/day for this amount of money. Minimum number of associates + maximum number of hours = magnificent profits. From what I’ve gathered US firms across the board have dreadful culture and many burned out after 2-3 years and quit law for good.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Anon

This is correct – 200% utilisation is the norm (so c. 14-16 hours a day minimum for billable only. Then you have to deal with the non-billable!

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Oldskool

Working for these firms as an associate is a bit too “new money” for my liking.

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

Only because it hasn’t been said yet…

“Run, Forrest, run!”

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anonymous

Wow, that’s more than the Managing Partner’s salary at DWF.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Lol

Loool I’m sure the managing partner gets paid more than that

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Anon

Prove it bro.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

There are people who went to Oxbridge/RG, came out with first class law degrees, amazing legal work experience and extracurriculars. But they work at firms many in the LC community deem subpar and in practice areas many consider uninspiring.

It’s important to understand that not everyone is in the business simply for the money. Many strong candidates choose to train at reputable firms with decent work/life balance and not necessarily where they can earn the most NQ salary. Many would like to enjoy some aspect of life outside of work.

AG and similar firms will pay you a lot of money in exchange for overworking you – this is the culture. Additionally, your weekends/holidays are not guaranteed free, you are basically on call on these days. Therefore, do your research and choose wisely where you want to train. The money is amazing, but there are many strings attached.

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

ox

Just finished my law degree at Oxford and this is true. My entire college in freshers week was looking at MC or US, now less than half that are even considering them for work-life balance concerns. You can have all the money in the world but it doesn’t matter if you have no time to spend it.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Numbers

1 AG NQ = 15 2-4 year call criminal defence barristers.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

oxbridge king

great but i would never train at this firm

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

