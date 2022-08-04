‘£250 goodwill payment’ for SQE students affected by exam ‘IT issue’

Compensation comes on top of refunds announced earlier this week

Students unable to sit their Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) assessments due to an “IT issue” can apply for a “goodwill payment” of £250, the solicitors’ regulator has said.

Around 100 wannabe lawyers were unable sit the first of two ‘functioning legal knowledge’ assessments due to take place at a test centre in Hammersmith, West London, last month. The second assessment, scheduled for several days later, was also cancelled amid concerns the issue would not be resolved in time.

Students reported waiting around for up to five hours in “very warm rooms” before eventually being told by invigilators that the assessment had been cancelled.

Exam provider Kaplan has already announced rescheduled exam dates and refunds, as well as how students can claim “out of pocket expenses”.

Writing today in the Law Society’s Gazette, the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) chief executive, Paul Philip, said: “It was hugely frustrating and disappointing for the candidates. Taking an exam is stressful enough, but it is infuriating to work hard for months to then turn up on the day and be let down. We wholeheartedly apologise to them.”

Philip, continuing, said the SRA’s “immediate priority was to work with Kaplan, and for them to work with Pearson Vue, to do everything possible to put things right and make sure those affected were not unfairly disadvantaged”.

The SRA boss confirmed students can claim a £250 goodwill payment for the disrupted assessment on 21 July from Kaplan.