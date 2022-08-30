Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

The Secret Barrister: The law’s broken. Here’s how to fix it [The Times] (£)

Promoting junior prosecutors will help clear courts backlog, says Labour [The Guardian]

I work with rape survivors who will be hugely affected by barristers walking out – but I agree with their reasons for striking [Independent]

Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases? [Independent]

Ofgem being sued over ‘devastating’ 80% hike to energy price cap [LAD Bible]

Army tribunal judge mocked me for being Welsh, says officer [The Times] (£)

Morgan Stanley orders internal lawyer to supervise block trading desk [Financial Times] (£)

A Who’s Who of Silicon Valley Lawyers Up for the Musk-Twitter Trial [The New York Times]

Twitter must give Elon Musk more data on fake users, judge rules [Financial Times] (£)

Huge party set to celebrate independent boutique owner’s legal battle win over ZARA [Gazette Live]

“You should absolutely go — sooner rather than later. You have worked hard to qualify, and this career is something you will always have. Do not miss the opportunity to travel and see the world whilst you are able, as you never know what might happen in the future to prevent you from going.’ [Legal Cheek comments]

